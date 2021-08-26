



Ankle boots Ankle boots are perhaps the coolest shoes ever made, which makes them even harder to wear than their closest cousins, Chelsea boots. They graced the feet of rock stars and in doing so complemented the tightest pants humanity has had to offer in decades. The silhouette is similar to the Chelsea boot, but the boot uses zippers or straps, instead of elastic panels, to ensure a secure fit around the ankle. Chelsea Boots Chelsea boots first saw the light of day in England in the mid-19th century and haven’t strayed far from home until recently. Elastic Wonders were a staple of the mid-60s mod scene and protected the feet of all British invaders from John to Ringo. Recently they have seen a revival on most of the best dressed menswear. The silhouette is very slim and features elastic side panels and heel pull tabs. Chukka Boots About as casual as all-leather boots, the chukka (or desert) boot was first worn by British soldiers in Africa during World War II. Subsequently, they crossed the Atlantic, becoming a staple of the second half of the 20th century and still adorning the feet of stylish men during the colder months. Clarks made the originals, but the premium offerings only made the formula better. They lace up just above the ankle and traditionally feature a soft crepe sole. Cowboy boots Like many Americana wardrobe staples, cowboy boots are rooted in function. Put them on, wear them hard, and use them for years. There are two main styles: traditional cowboy boots that feature a riding heel (higher and angled) and string boots that have a shorter heel, designed to withstand a day of walking. The pointed toe and high upper make this boot instantly recognizable. Engineer Boots The original engineer’s boots were designed to protect the feet of the men who fed coal steam engines. It combines the high slip-on style of riding boots with the arch of the foot and the sole of a work boot. A buckle ankle strap sets this style apart from other slip-on boots. Hiking boots For the purposes of this guide, we’ve kept a respectful distance from the more technical versions of this style, but the best pairs of old-school hiking boots have the same alpine prowess that made them popular in the first place. Sturdy soles, heel support and lace-up closures mean these boots are as durable as they are good looking. Hunting boots For actual hunting you might want something more technically advanced, but the Hunting Boot is a staple in the Northeast and has set foot for everyone from brotherhood boys to award winners. of the Nobel Prize. Traditional styling features a hand-sewn moccasin toe, lace-up closure and a durable grippy outsole. Trench Boots Worn since World War I, the trench boot (sometimes referred to as an army or officer’s boot) is a beautiful staple that has shaken its military roots and manages to look a bit more clean these days than it is. ‘by trampling Flanders. Similar to the work boot, this silhouette has a lower profile that is easier to fit into a variety of wardrobes. Wing tip boots The wing tip, whose brogue details bring a touch of formal embellishment to casual shoes, is dressy enough to be worn with a suit and casual enough to end up under jeans or a pair of drawstrings. But these aren’t mule shoes: they’ve been around long enough to look equally good in both settings. Work boots Strong, durable and just stylish enough to stand up for most of the colder months – that’s all a work boot really needs to be. No wonder the design was more or less perfected half a century ago. The no-frills lace-up style protects the lower legs and feet and usually features a durable spiked sole. LEARN MORE

