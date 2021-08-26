Fashion
Embrace your casual office dress code with this $ 44 blazer
Are you going back to the office soon? If your old commute is making a comeback this fall, it’s time to get your work wardrobe ready. Blouses and pants heels you can wear all day, after working from residence for over a year, your old duds could most likely use an upgrade. And if your office follows a casual dress code, you already know how crucial a good blazer is.
The Cicy Bell Women’s Casual Blazer is a Amazon find that you won’t want to miss it. Fully lined and carefully tailored, this is a blazer you can wear all year round.
This versatile blazer comes in 18 different colors, including cream, pink, and navy, and is a # 1 bestseller on Amazon. The style features a lapel collar, button closure and two functional front pockets, and is machine washable (just be sure to hang dry).
Available in sizes XS-XXL, this blazer is also made of super soft fabric, so if you want to wear it all day or if your office is noticeably cold, this is a great option suitable for the job. You can pair this blazer with a blouse, pants and loafers for a more formal look, or you can complement your t-shirt and jeans with it to instantly make the outfit more formal.
But this blazer is not only suitable for the office. You can easily wear it over a lace tank top to dine out or go out with your loved one. Perfect for business meetings, travel and weekend events, the Cicy Bell Women’s Casual Blazer is sure to be a staple in your biz case lineup. Hang it on Amazon now for under $ 45.
