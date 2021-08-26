A look back at Aaliyah’s eternal impact on fashion, 20 years later

Twenty-two years is not a long life, but it was long enough for Aaliyah to have an indelible impact on music, culture and, perhaps most recognizable in everyday life, the fashion. This week marks 20 years since the singer’s tragic death in a plane crash, but her sartorial influence is more palpable than ever.

A Brooklyn native born Aaliyah Dana Haughton in 1979, the singer grew up in Detroit and quickly rose to prominence following the release of her debut album, Age is nothing but a number, in 1994. His sound was unlike anything the world had ever heard – a smooth, perfect voice layered over futuristic hip-hop and R&B beats – and was associated with an innate talent for dancing, embodied in his cinematographic music videos. The main song from Aaliyah’s second album, One in a million, is widely recognized as one of the greatest hits of all time, and since the debut of his last studio album, Aaliyah, it is estimated that she has sold between 24 and 32 million albums worldwide. Expanding the range of her career, she began to establish herself as an actress, playing alongside Jet Li in the 2000 action film. Romeo must die and play the lead role in Queen of the damned, published posthumously in 2002. Aaliyah has often garnered as much attention and praise for her style as for her work. Her wardrobe of oversized silhouettes, bra tops, bandanas, and tinted sunglasses both elevated and redefined what is often considered a tomboy look – one that is still referenced today.

“I was watching MTV at the premiere of the ‘Back & Forth’ video, so I remember feeling like it was the first day someone got to know Aaliyah,” author and journalist Kathy Iandoli , including biography, Little girl: better known as Aaliyah, was released earlier this month, says. “I remember she was wearing the bandana and wearing sunglasses; and then she had on the tops layered with her belly [exposed] and the baggy jeans and the big belt. I was just like, ‘He’s the coolest person to ever walk on the planet.’ ”

Aaliyah plays on Tonight’s Show with Jay Leno in 1997. NBCGetty Images

Like Iandoli, stylist Derek Lee also remembers seeing Aaliyah’s “Back & Forth” video and marveling at her style and demeanor. “Her style suited me perfectly, which is why she stood out for me,” said Lee. BAZAAR.com. “I thought she was funny.” Two years later, in 1996, Lee was traveling from Los Angeles to New York for work when his agent got a call from Aaliyah’s record company asking if he was available to show him some parts for an upcoming shoot. Before his departure. the magazine was trying to put her in dresses that just weren’t her. “I showed her stuff and she loved it,” he says. “I got on my plane, [and] by the time I landed [in NYC], my agent said to me, ‘You have to catch the plane tomorrow morning, because she wants you to do her’ One in a Million ‘video.

For the video, Lee styled Aaliyah in leather pieces he found at Christopher Street sex shops (the only clothing stores still open when he walked in late at night) and a running suit that has was shipped the same day from a New York showroom. the next morning; he arrived on set in LA a few hours after Lee. From that day forward, the two became close friends, collaborating on dozens of now famous looks. “I met her one day, the next day I was her stylist,” says Lee.

KMazurGetty Images

While pleated skirts and bodycon babydolls were featured on the catwalks and featured in the pages of fashion magazines of the time, Aaliyah perfectly blended streetwear trends born in urban communities with her own sense of style. “She added her touches to everything,” says Lee, “especially with the bandanas; that was all her. [When] it was time for her to rise up, we went to Chanel scarves and Fendi scarves, stuff like that. Lee notes that Aaliyah didn’t invent the male-female aesthetic, “but she perfected it,” he says. “I’ve seen it in other people’s music videos, and I’ve definitely seen it on the streets.”

Aaliyah’s career coincided with the emergence of brands such as Baby Phat, Enyce, Rocawear, and Sean John, all of which came from the influential hip-hop and R&B circles to which she belonged. “My favorite look from Aaliyah is her in the ‘Crush on You’ video,” says Iandoli, “where she wears the big Tommy [Hilfiger] jacket, and she has the sunglasses. She adds with a laugh: “I bought this coat, of course, it didn’t look like me at all. ”

Aaliyah appears in the music video “Crush on You” by Lil ‘Cease and Lil’ Kim (1997). Youtube

Tommy Hilfiger called on Aaliyah for their Tommy Jeans advertising campaign in 1996, which marked the brand’s foray into women’s clothing. Aaliyah was the first R&B singer to take part in a campaign of this caliber, and the bandeau top, baggy jeans and exposed boxers she wore in the commercial became instantly iconic. Two years later, Destiny’s Child wore various iterations of the look alongside Hilfiger at a Macy’s event in New York City, and in recent years, Zendaya and Yara Shahidi have reproduced it as a tribute to Aaliyah.

While much of her wardrobe is casual – and she wore many streetwear pieces that Lee customized for her – Aaliyah has turned to luxury brands at times. Armani was a favorite, as were Dolce & Gabbana, the house behind the rhinestone mesh bra that she and Lee paired with a matching choker and low waist belt over leather pants for the “Try Again” video. in 2000. That same year, she wore what is arguably her most famous look on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards: a black and yellow zebra-print Roberto Cavalli dress from the brand’s fall 2000 collection.

Lee was on vacation in Europe when he received a call from his agent telling him that Aaliyah needed to be dressed for the event. Rather than cut his trip short, Lee went to the Roberto Cavalli store in Milan, picked out a few pieces he liked, and called the Roberto Cavalli store in New York to get them to adopt those same looks and put them aside. for his assistant to Recover. “I thought yellow was perfect for her,” he says. “It stood out more than any other color. Despite having a choice of several dresses, Aaliyah immediately turned to Lee’s favorite and ended up wearing it. Like many of his style choices, this wasn’t the last time he was seen around the world and met with a bang. Model Paloma Elsesser asked stylist Eric McNeal to locate the dress for a wedding she attended earlier this year, and was quick to confirm that the sartorial nod to Aaliyah was intentional.

KMazurGetty Images

True to its cyclical nature, fashion is currently revisiting the dominant trends of the late 90s and early 2000s, some popularized by Aaliyah, both on and off the catwalks. The Hood by Air and Helmut Lang collections of Shayne Oliver, Alexander Wang – especially with his T line – and, unsurprisingly, Tommy Hilfiger’s collaborations with Gigi Hadid and Lewis Hamilton have all reflected his influence. Today, loose pants and a cropped top are the look of choice for Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid and others. Likewise, tinted sunglasses and bras that crisscross at the belly are again very popular. If she had lived longer, chances are Aaliyah’s own designs would be in fashion as well. At the time of her death, she was working on a Japanese-inspired clothing line called Dolly Pop with her best friend, Kidada Jones.

It may not be possible to express the full extent of Aaliyah’s impact on fashion, but her legacy has undoubtedly transcended time, resonating with generations across the globe. Her style particularly resonated with girls and women who, like her, didn’t want to limit themselves to short, tight-fitting clothes that were considered traditionally feminine. Aaliyah allowed them to dress in exaggerated proportions, allowing them to be themselves more freely and with more confidence.

“Growing up as a brunette, South Asian girl from the late 80s to the early 90s, I was a tomboy,” says Sandy, who lives in the UK and prefers to use her first name. BAZAAR. “My mother tried to make me wear dresses, and I just refused. Aaliyah had these tomboy tendencies too, and it reassured me to know that I wasn’t alone as a girl growing up. In 2013, Sandy founded the fan site Aliya Archives , which has since grown to include a Instagram account with 18.6 thousand subscribers. Another Instagram account, @aaliyahwore , was created earlier this month by Philip Wallin from Västerås, Sweden, and focuses solely on Aaliyah’s style. “I loved how she wasn’t afraid to incorporate different or quirky things into her look,” Wallin says, “like her Yohji Yamamoto sunglasses”.

This interest in her does not surprise those who knew her well. “She was so original and genuine,” says Lee, “and people gravitate towards that. It never goes out of style.

