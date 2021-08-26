The GearBox: Stradale Style





The all-new Ferrari SF90 Stradale is the next step forward in the future of Ferrari supercars by incorporating electric hybrid technology to complement the performance of its 3.9-liter twin-turbocharged 8-cylinder engine. With a new body design and a new performance platform, the Ferrari brand is also transferring new styling efforts to its line of sports and fashion clothing. This week, Gearbox showcases the new styling of the 2021 Ferrari SF90 Stradale with the perfect head-turning outfit to complement the Italian supercar. Purchase all the products and accessories featured in this special offer by clicking on the links below. Ferrari SF90 Stradale Ferrari Ferrari opens a new chapter in its history with the introduction of its first production PHEV (plug-in hybrid electric vehicle), the SF90 Stradale. The SF90 Stradale is the very first Ferrari to feature a PHEV (Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle) architecture which sees the internal combustion engine integrated into three electric motors, two of which are independent and located on the front axle, the third at the rear between the engine and the gearbox. Price: MSRP $ 625,000 Richard Mille RM 032 Flyback Diver Chronograph Watch box Pre-owned Richard Mille RM 032 Flyback Chronograph Diver (RM032RG) self-winding automatic watch, featuring a 50mm 18k rose gold case surrounding a skeleton dial on a red rubber strap with an 18 rose gold pin buckle carats. Functions include hours, minutes, small seconds, date, chronograph, tachymeter and power reserve indicator. This watch comes complete with box and papers. Price: $ 169,950 Ferrari denim bomber jacket with prancing horse Porsche design The prancing horse embroidered on the front gives this men’s bomber jacket an iconic personality. The design of the pieces features square lines, a central button placket and a shirt collar. The most iconic symbol of the Ferrari aesthetic can also be found on the back of the jacket, in metal with a sophisticated ruthenium finish, as well as in the first button on the front and at the cuffs. This men’s jacket is made in Italy from pure cotton denim and features vertical pockets, chest pockets on the front and one on the right sleeve. Price: $ 910 Ferrari cotton t-shirt with all-over print Ferrari store This men’s t-shirt, which offers a fun pop take on classic Ferrari style traits, has a laid back personality. With a modern design with a V-neck and loose fit, the piece is decorated with an all-over miniature car print and is distinguished by the Ferrari logo band that adorns half of the neckline. Price: $ 195 Ferrari jeans with Ferrari logo band Ferrari store These five-pocket jeans for men take new energy from iconic Ferrari details and modern pop inspiration. With a straight cut, they acquire a unique touch thanks to the Ferrari logo band on the side, going from the pockets to the cuffs. They are also personalized with the Prancing Horse button in 3D embossed metal. Price: $ 350 Ferrari IONF Motorsport Shoes Anchored in our blood, the need to compete, to move to the 12th dimension, to RACE. Introducing the FERRARI IONF, inspired by the components that make the world’s fastest GT cars. No compromise, no constraints, purebred. Price: $ 630 Persol PO3265S Sunglasses Persol Valuable, durable, and with enhanced visual clarity, choose to seek out the sun with Barberini and premium glass sun lenses, including 100% UV protection. Price: $ 396 Scuderia Ferrari Sportswear Baseball Cap by Puma F1 store Protect yourself from the sun and flaunt your style. This Scuderia Ferrari hat from PUMA Motorsports is the perfect way to keep cool and strut like a pro. Price: $ 35.70 Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E8 3rd generation Bang & Olufsen The latest version of our true wireless in-ear headphones with improved battery life of up to 35 hours, a QI certified wireless charging case and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity ensure a smooth and powerful listening experience. Price: $ 249 Scuderia Ferrari sports backpack PUMA Make a statement on and off the track with this Scuderia Ferrari Sportswear Backpack. Packed with all the features you need on the go, including an easily accessible front pocket and internal laptop compartment, this backpack is made with premium materials for a modern, clean design. Scuderia Ferrari and PUMA brands create a stylish and striking look wherever you go. Price: $ 100 For more GearBox promotions, check out The GearBox: the Touring pack

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://blog.dupontregistry.com/the-lifestyle/the-gearbox-stradale-style/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos