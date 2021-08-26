Comfort meets fashion | The Argonaut Newsweekly

Fashion
Comfort meets fashion
Birdies shoes open a store in Venice
By Nicole Borgenicht
Summer opening in Venice – an elegant pink and gold store with a lounge vibe: Birdies is here to stay. On Abbot Kinney Boulevard, a street known for its restaurants, art galleries, and trendy boutiques, this new Birdies location captivates a full range of customer considerations.
Colorful, shiny, designer patterns, fur, animal print, all in a variety of styles from casual to feminine chic, even vegan and washable, there is a perfect shoe for everyone. A higher, secure back for classic flats and sexy sneakers, along with the easy-to-wear comfort of slides and sandals in multi-tone or fancy tasseled bows are worn inside and outside the jacket. pool.
Birdies denies a new statement about women in a success story. The fascinating formation of a women-centric business and lifestyle is only possible through the founders’ inherent understanding of how women feel and act on a fancy day or day. week animated by activity. Then, to always produce a variety of trendy patterns and comfortable materials, the founders of Birdies helped build and now expand the territory of women’s footwear.
Founders Bianca Gates and Marisa Sharkey developed their vision of a successful product with heart and substantial skill set through industry involvement in product design, manufacturing, strategic promotion and potential for retail growth. The savvy co-founders had just the right amount of love for the product, compassion for the challenges of women’s shoes, and a willful enthusiasm for bonding on all fronts. Generated by two decades of varied jobs in large companies, they mixed their mastery.
After excelling individually in business, Gates and Sharkey became partners over six years ago and co-founded Birdies. The women’s footwear company was born out of meeting a need in the women’s footwear market for naturally luxurious footwear. The 7-layer Birdies system features a memory foam cushion, shock absorbing material, satin duvet elements, and arch / heel support. The result is an indoor-outdoor shoe with non-slip rubber soles.
It all started with a slipper that became an indoor / outdoor apartment and the rest is history.
A little over five years ago, we created the Birdies brand to provide women with a solution for comfortable and chic shoes to wear at home, and it was so exciting to see how the brand evolved from home. everywhere she goes, Gates said. As we continue to grow our brand, this year alone we introduced more collections than ever before and were recently named a founding fashion sponsor of Los Angeles Angel City Football Club, one of the only female-majority professional sports teams in the world. . ownership. This store and the unveiling of our new logo are exciting key milestones for our brand, and we can’t wait to share more of what’s to come!
The Birdies brand was built on listening and engaging customers, and we’re excited to continue that and connect with our customers on an even more personal level through our Abbot Kinney location, added Sharkey. . Our latest location will not only serve as an additional point of contact for our clients to explore our offerings, but for them to get a feel for our brand and our deeply rooted mission to uplift and empower all women.
True to the design of their flagship store Birdies San Francisco, the retail colors and exclusive medium sport that iconic back wall mantra: We are a brand born of women, dedicated to serving women. We share your dreams. We share your challenges. We share your values. It is the heart, soul, passion and purpose that drives us. Always.
Gates and Sharkey are empowering women, not only through Los Angeles Angel City Football Club, which is set to play football in 2022, but also by supporting other women’s businesses in line with their comfort and lifestyle message.
