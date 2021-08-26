The yellow dress Taylor Swift wore on TikTok is already sold out, but you can buy this affordable lookalike





Taylor Swift / TikTok Taylor Swift / TikTok Better late than never! Taylor Swift finally joined TikTok this week and looked absolutely adorable in her very first message promote Red, his first vinyl album. The singer created an eye-catching mix of videos, singing straight to the camera while wearing a range of cool outfits including this star yellow floral summer dress by Reformation. Floral dresses inspired by Taylor Swift Reformation Buy it! Reformation Joyce Linen Dress, $ 152.60 (orig. $ 218); thereformation.com The Joyce linen dress of the cool-girl brand sold quickly, and we can see why. With delicate self-tie straps, a slim bodice, and a relaxed skirt that hugs the body, this sweet style would look smashing on anyone. While the exact Swift style is no longer available for purchase online, other colors and patterns are still available. We’re also happy to announce that the buttercup yellow floral print is available in several other silhouettes for anyone looking to replicate the star’s style this season. Not to be missed is the Kourtney dress, which comes in exactly the same print, along with a handful of other chic designs and solid colors. This alluring gown would turn heads at a wedding or other semi-formal occasion, and also features a fitted bodice, sheer, adjustable straps and an elegant midi skirt with a high slit. Now this is how you stay cool while looking hot. Floral dresses inspired by Taylor Swift Reformation Buy it! Kourtney Reform Dress, $ 248; thereformation.com Reformation also offers this feminine print in many other styles, including an office-friendly wrap dress or a relaxed slip dress that can be worn with sneakers, if that’s more your speed. Or, for savvy buyers on a budget, there’s also this amazingly cute number from amazon that does the job for under $ 30. Floral dresses inspired by Taylor Swift Amazon Buy it! Drimmaks summer dress, $ 28.90; amazon.com One reviewer, who titled her article, “The Perfect Spring Dress,” shared her enthusiasm for the affordable find. “This dress is absolutely gorgeous. The style is perfect for hiding your imperfections. It’s quite stretchy, so I could have easily lowered a size, but I’m very happy with it. I’m going to have more colors.” The story continues “It’s perfect for summer, light, comfortable, and the perfect length so you don’t have to worry if it’s windy or I’m bending over to pick something up. I absolutely recommend it to anyone who are looking for a nice summer dress that can be casual or dressy a bit, ”another reviewer said. And as temperatures continue to heat up this month, it’s a blustery summer staple that we seek over and over again. Taylor’s exact TikTok look may be sold out, but luckily you can buy it for less. Do you like good deals? Subscribe to the PEOPLE Shopping newsletter to stay on top of the latest sales, as well as celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

