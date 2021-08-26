Catch a similar 1 for just $ 19

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships, so we may receive compensation for certain links to products and services.

Shopping brings us so much joy, but we guess it can technically also be seen as our vice. At least, that’s how our wallet sometimes sees it. There are times when we know we shouldn’t splurge, but we just can’t help ourselves. If we can’t get a piece out of our head, the only solution is to put it on our body!

This may stop being a solution quite quickly though. Our wardrobe has little space compared to an A-listers, and our budget is definitely more limited. We don’t have to give up our dream pieces though! We just have to find adjacent styles which price is much, much lower. It is not always easy, but in the case of Kristin cavallaris $ 365 St. Roche dress, we were successful on Amazon!

See it!

Get the Short-sleeved boat neck t-shirt dress, standard fit in Daily Ritual jersey for only $ 19 exclusively on Amazon! Please note that prices are correct as of the published date, August 26, 2021, but are subject to change.

Cavallari recently posted a morning mirror selfie in her famous closet, wearing a dark green minidress with a beige belt and beige slippers. We loved the dress, but not so much the price. That’s why we went to look for something similar. The dress we found is 95% less than the Cavallaris dress, for under $ 20. Now that we can make some room in the closet!

This Daily Ritual dress is made from a smooth jersey fabric that drapes beautifully and has a slim fit. Like the KCs, it’s dark green and has short sleeves, and it’s totally super comfy. It’s not the kind of dress you rip off as soon as you get home at the end of the day. It’s comfortable enough for lounging and watching TV too!

See it!

Get the Short-sleeved boat neck t-shirt dress, standard fit in Daily Ritual jersey for only $ 19 exclusively on Amazon! Please note that prices are correct as of the published date, August 26, 2021, but are subject to change.

This dress, which is also available in four other colors now, is certainly versatile when it comes to styling. An Amazon Personal Shopper suggests wearing it with an oversized jacket and your favorite heels, but the next day you can switch things up and wear it with a kimono cardigan and sandals. Or how about a short motorcycle jacket and ankle boots?

The outfit options go on forever, but unfortunately sizes can sell out, so grab yours quickly!

See it!

Get the Short-sleeved boat neck t-shirt dress, standard fit in Daily Ritual jersey for only $ 19 exclusively on Amazon! Please note that prices are correct as of the published date, August 26, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Buy more Daily Ritual here and discover more dresses here! Don’t forget to explore everything Amazon Daily Deals for more great finds!