Bengals News (8/26): Setting up an offensive dress rehearsal
Camp Notebook: Burrow’s ‘no apologies’ standard heads to Sunday’s preseason finale at PBS
Take about three weeks ago when he opened camp with a wave of unstable play in the pocket of his reconstructed left knee. Immediately after going public with his concern about reuniting with “my old self,” he did so with a series of Seamless Joe cape and eye workouts that showed what made him the top pick of the 2020s. .
Joe Burrow looks to get “like a game” on Bengals’ comeback against Miami Dolphins
“I think it’s important to approach the final preseason game to be as close as possible to have a game feeling,” said Burrow, who orchestrated a 31-20 victory over Tennessee in his last appearance. in Cincinnati on November 1. “I’m going to be in the first group game, so I have to be there the first part of this game. So I am.”
Quick hits: Burrow, Hopkins, Vet Guards to start Sunday’s preseason finale at PBS
“Very limited number of shots,” Taylor said. “It will be good to bring him out in front of the local audience in an environment very similar to the first week in terms of being at home, at the time of day. It will be good to have guys next to each other. coast in the huddle with the coaches on the field and the fans cheering them on. “
Joe Mixon wins Bengals longest pitch competition in training
Dan Hoard of the Bengals explained: Joe Mixon impressed Burrow by throwing a ball 73 yards. Mixon edged Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins in a longest throw competition before training
Bengals: Ja’Marr Chase expected to lead rookies in receiving yards
Pro Football Focus College revealed their roster of rookies they believe would lead the league in receiving yards and Chase came in at No.1 on the roster. Not only was he the top rookie wide receiver by PFF College, but they also had him as the only rookie wide receiver to go over 1,000 yards.
Trae Waynes injured leg at Bengals training camp
The Bengals added a pair of corners during free agency in 2021: former Pittsburgh Steeler Mike Hilton and former Dallas Cowboy Chidobe Awuzie. Hilton will likely work from the slot, but a healthy Waynes was working to fill the void left by William Jackson III, who left for Washington in the spring.
Long Live ‘The Growl’: History Of The Bengals’ Beloved And Enduring Fight Song
One of the first families to help the Bengals exist over half a century ago still comes together to celebrate birthdays, holidays and other special occasions in the same way most fans of the teams do. rejoice in success, singing The Bengal Growl.
Around the league
HC Broncos Vic Fangio name Teddy Bridgewater as QB against Drew Lock
Bridgewater faced incumbent Drew Lock during training camp and the first two weeks of the preseason, throwing a touchdown pass in each of the first two games. After Lock’s impressive performance in a resounding victory over Minnesota, the third-year fell back against Seattle last weekend, completing 9 of 14 passes for 80 yards and a crosswalk score of 79.5.
Packers put Devin Funchess on IR; WR risks missing second season in a row
The Packers put Funchess on the injured list, the team announced on Wednesday. Funchess’s season is over unless he and the team agree to an injury settlement, which would leave him free to sign elsewhere as he recovers from a hamstring injury.
Calvin Ridley works on ‘the art’ of road racing entering season one without Julio Jones
Sitting at the top of the depth chart comes with responsibility and an expectation of increased attention. Ridley will face the top cornerbacks of almost every team his Falcons face this season, and he’ll likely see a lot of safety involvement as well. He got a taste of it last week in Miami, where the Falcons traveled to participate in joint practices with the Dolphins, who have two very effective corners in 2020, interception leader Xavien Howard and teammate Byron Jones. .
Panthers trade LB Denzel Perryman to Raiders for sixth-round pick
Perryman, 28, played the first six seasons of his career with the Chargers, including last season where he played 13 games with six starts. Thus, he will find Gus Bradley, who is the current defensive coordinator of Las Vegas and who has already coached Perryman with the Bolts.
