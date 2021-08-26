Cobb Simpson County Middle School Dress Code Sophia Trevin





Cobb County eighth-grader pushes back after spending the first day of school at reception for what she and others claim is a “sexist” rule.

COBB COUNTY, Georgia Eighth grade student from Cobb County pushes back after spending her first day of school in reception for what she and the others are affirming be a “sexist” rule in textbooks. Sophia Trevino told 11Alive’s Natisha Lance that she spent her first day of the school year at the reception. Teacher found to break one of the rules in Simpson Middle School Dress Code 10, which states that pants can be worn as long as there is no exposed skin above the fingertips . “ She was wearing ripped jeans. One of the holes, showing the skin came over his fingers. Her mother had to bring her a change of clothes before she could return to class. “My mom came over and she was angry and it was stupid rules and she pointed it out, why there are only girls,” Trevino said. 16 girls, according to Sophia, each touched an offense but no boys. “They’ve only been girls for a very long time and still are and I think that’s a problem,” Travino said. Now Sophia is calling on her school to fight for a fair dress code policy. The week following her violation, she began wearing a shirt with a strong message: “Dress codes are racist, sexist and classist.” It’s a slogan and symbol of protest that the 13-year-old wears to school every day in hopes of changing the dress code. She also launched a website, nomoredresscodes.com, and a change.Org petition with over 1,600 signatures. On Friday, some of Sophia’s classmates wore the t-shirts she made for free with her in protest. In 2016, the Portland Public School Board adopted a new dress code policy requiring minimum safety clothing. Dress code includes both top, bottom and shoes, nothing transparent on private areas and underwear should be covered excluding bra belts and straps. Sophia would like to see something similar in her neighborhood. I’ve never done anything like this before … like I had a little impact, “she said.

