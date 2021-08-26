GOP State Senator Calls Private Meeting to Discuss Women’s Dress in Minnesota Senate





A bipartisan group of state senators met last week on Zoom to discuss dress for women in the Minnesota Senate, a DFL lawmaker confirmed, raising the prospect of a dress code a decade after a previous effort was scuttled. Led by Senator Mary Kiffmeyer, R-Big Lake, the group includes Senator Julie Rosen, R-Fairmont, Senator Julia Coleman, R-Chanhassen, Senator Ann Rest, DFL-New Hope, Senator Lindsey Port, DFL- Burnsville and Senator Melissa Wiklund, DFL-Bloomington. It’s unclear why lawmakers have gathered to discuss a possible dress code, it’s unclear if there have been any recent sartorial missteps or if the group will be moving to recommend what women should or shouldn’t. not wear. Kiffmeyer’s requests for comment were not returned. Rest, who was first elected to the House in 1984, said in an interview that she would not be sharing the group’s discussions at the August 16 meeting. She defended the meeting, however, saying the conversation was private and that she was not going to decline an invitation to have the discussion. The National Conference on State Legislatures presents a range of dress codes for lawmakers in state houses across the country, with regional variations. Jeans of any color are generally considered unacceptable clothing. Men are generally required to wear a coat and tie. In Wyoming, lawmakers can wear bolo ties, but the bolo must be worn tight with the button-down top of a button-down shirt. Dress boots are permitted, but must be waxed. In the Wisconsin Assembly, overcoats and hats are prohibited on the floor. In the Minnesota Senate, male lawmakers are customarily required to wear a jacket and tie during floor debates, but that’s not actually a formal rule, Rest noted. A potential dress code has already been proposed to the Minnesota Legislature. In 2011, an effort to codify a dress code died due to a lack of consensus, Rest said. “For men, the appropriate attire is a sports suit or coat, dress pants, a dress shirt and a tie, the language of 2011 said. For women, appropriate attire includes a dress or skirt, dress pants, and a blouse or sweater. In the Minnesota Senate, what is considered proper attire has a loaded history. The late State Senator Nancy Brataas, an independent Republican from Rochester, wore all kinds of ties, including scarves and bow ties, so her male colleagues wouldn’t try to prevent her from speaking during debates at the ground. At first, some male senators were unsure whether they would let her speak, as she was not wearing a tie. So she always wore a headscarf, says Senator Carla Nelson, R-Rochester, recalled in a 2014 obituary. The Senate engaged in a heated debate earlier this year over another matter of decorum and dress when they rejected a mask warrant. Senator Ann Johnson Stewart, DFL-Wayzata, shed light on the paradox in which senators do not have to wear masks despite their effectiveness against COVID-19 even if they adhere to a de facto dress code. She threatens wear a swimsuit or bathrobe to emphasize the contradiction.

