Digital Fashion NFTs Coming As Dress X, Are Crypto.com PartnersSpaceX Articles Released?

Fashion
Digital Fashion NFTs Coming As Dress X, Are Crypto.com Partners
Digital fashion NFTs or non-fungible tokens are coming as a start-up, DressX, has partnered with one of the major marketplaces, Crypto.com.
(Photo: from the Dress X website)
According to Forbes, the collaboration of the crypto platform and the digital fashion startup gives birth to the DRESSX NFT store, which can be found on the NFT section of Crypto.com.
Not to mention that it will house tons of limited edition fashion collections on the market.
In hindsight, NFTs were the latest craze online, with Marvel games, art, and collectibles left and right. The hype has even allowed the emergence of NFT games, such as “Axie Infinity”.
This time around, even the digital fashion world, through a start-up, Dress X, gets its share of NFT.
Digital fashion nft
All items are available to be worn virtually via augmented reality or augmented reality in the DressX app. Meanwhile, it could be fetched exclusively from the NFT section of Crypto.com.
DressX co-founder Natalia Modenova said fashion NFTs are opening up a new option for distributing AR fashion beyond Snapchat glasses.
The DressX boss added that: “Now with this partnership, we are introducing a model where content is valuable and secure only for NFT owners, which increases the value of the digital asset itself.”
DressX NFT First Drop: SpaceX Themed Outfit
According to WWD, the very first DressX drop will release at least three virtual garments based on SpaceX, Elon Musk’s space innovation company.
It should be noted that the SpaceX collection will only be available for a limited time and will be released on August 29. Additionally, the price of digital fashion coins based on Musk’s company starts from an Ethereum.
DressX and Farfetch
On top of that, Farfetch is also launching a new pre-order platform. As such, DressX has digitized a total of 40 items – half of them are men’s wear, while the other half are women’s wear.
The scan included several brands available in Farfetch, namely Dolce & Gabbana, Off-White, Balenciaga, Palm Angels, Nanushka and Khaite.
Additionally, Modenova noted that they even went the extra mile by producing an editorial photoshoot that displayed the digital fashion pieces. As such, the pre-order shoot didn’t involve any unnecessary shipping, as well as the physical copy of the outfit.
To be clear, Farfetch is supposed to be DressX’s digital wholesale partner. On the other hand, Crypto.com is focusing on the digital fashion startup’s NFT store.
Crypto.com’s NFT marketplace feature has already traded tons of digital collections from top customers, like Aston Martine Formula One and Snoop Dogg, to name a few.
The NFT market which partnered with DressX got its start, the new digital trend was emerging last March.
