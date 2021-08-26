Most boys don’t have to deal with dress codes

Open the audio article player

Acorn Staff





In response to Mr. Wrights’ letter of August 19 regarding Conejo Valley’s unified dress code changes, for many years girls and other students around the world have been restricted by such codes.

How would you feel if you were constantly thinking about what you were wearing and it was arbitrary rules?

Students are given a dress code for spaghetti straps, full-length shorts, crop tops, or any number of quite average clothes, unnecessarily embarrassing them in front of their peers.

You are absolutely right, Sam, about how the school is meant to be a safe learning environment for all students.

But school is not safe for young girls whose bodies are constantly oversexualized for the simple fact of existing.

No one can control the appearance of their body, but you can respect people’s bodies no matter what they look like. Male students are required to follow virtually no dress codes, while female students have had to adhere to a ridiculous number of dress rules.

The neckline, stomach, shoulders, buttocks and legs are all normal parts of the human body and should be treated as such. Female bodies are objectified almost everywhere else; the school should be a comfortable place for education.

Sam, I urge you to reconsider your words and your opinion on behalf of CVUSD students. Rémi Parise Newbury Park