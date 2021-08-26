Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan turns many heads with her chic red backless bodycon dress from her trip to Europe

Bodycon dresses have a special place in our wardrobe for their versatile nature. Place them in the afternoon for brunch with the girls or pair them with sleek black heels for dinner dressed with bae. Suhana Khan in particular loves her bodycon dresses and no matter what corner of the world she is in, her bodycon dresses make an appearance incredibly chic. We had no idea we were missing out on a mind-blowing summer vacation in Europe until Suhana turned to stun us in her bodycon terracotta dress which we can easily tell is better than the sight in front of us. Her backless dress was designed for stylish summer days and every other day in between. Isn’t that right, Suhana?

