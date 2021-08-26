Giants starters gear up for pre-season Game 3 dress rehearsal

With the NFL two weeks away from the start of its first-ever 17-game regular-season schedule after setting 16 games as the norm in 1978, the league’s preseason has been reduced from four to three. Defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, September 9 in the Week 1 opener, with Week 18 ending January 9.

It will therefore be a long and arduous task for the 32 teams. The Giants begin the regular season by welcoming the Denver Broncos to MetLife Stadium on September 12 with the urgent sense of needing to improve their 2020 record from 6 to 10. On paper, they’ve made some significant upgrades, including l added free agents Kenny Golladay and Adoree Jackson to strengthen the wide receivers and cornerback groups, respectively. And running back Saquon Barkley is back after suffering an ACL tear in Week 2 last season.

Nonetheless, with virtually all of the Giants’ starters missing from the first two preseason games, a 12-7 loss to the Jets two weekends ago and a 17-13 loss to the Cleveland Browns last Sunday, he didn’t. There has not been enough evidence to make a credible preliminary assessment as to their degree of progress, if at all. This Sunday’s preseason finale against the New England Patriots in New Jersey will provide a glimpse of the Giants’ development as they head into a season in which franchise co-owner John Mara has warned , were all in the spotlight, with our fans in particular, in addressing the media last Tuesday.

The Giants have only won a total of 18 of 64 games over the past four seasons and have only reached the playoffs once in 2016 since winning the Super Bowl in 2012. I don’t ‘Do not issue a warrants in the playoffs, argued Mara. I don’t think these do you any good. I don’t think I need to say or do anything to motivate people in this building any more than they already are. They all want to win.

Second-year head coach Joe Judge will likely play most of his starters, including quarterback Daniel Jones, two quarterbacks against the Patriots. Yet it may not be enough for them to develop cohesion on both sides of the ball before Week 1, a pace that cannot be achieved solely by lining up in intra-squad scrums or battling with opponents. during joint training. On Monday, the judge explained his decision to hold Jones and other players at the top of the Giants’ table for much of this preseason, while other head coaches have already given their top players some action from game, although limited. I made it very clear to the players that not playing, not playing is not a reward and playing is not a punishment, the judge said. We play with our players to prepare them for the season and taking into account what they have done in training to prepare them to this point. This week well treat it more like a dress rehearsal for the regular season. My expectation at this point would be for Daniel to at least play the first half and decide what he was going to do to get out of the half later in the week.

This is our team and the way we choose to prepare them the best, the judge retorted, to expose the guys we thought we needed with different units and different situations, and to continue to build our team at the to come up. It is not a comparison with another player and it is not a reflection on any type of comparison by any position within the league.