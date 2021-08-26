Fashion
Welcome the new season with these 18 versatile fall dresses
Fall fashion conversations may tend to focus on chunky knits and leather boots, but among the most underrated basics to kick off fall is a seasonal dress. And while you may be tempted to slip into a reliable jumper and jeans combination as soon as the weather gets slightly chilly, investing in versatile dresses that can mix and match with your favorite accessories is a good idea to keep. things cool.
So what is it that distinguishes a fall dress from a summer dress, for example? Longer sleeves, thicker fabrics, longer hems, and richer color palettes are all hallmarks of a stunning fall dress, and these details keep you warm while helping you avoid a rut. outfit. Coming up, check out 18 fall dresses to add to your wardrobe now.
Christ dawn
Tallulah’s dress
$ 238
This full ruffled skirt dress was rotated print in Erode, India. It features delicate piping on the bodice and a partially open back with three ties. Wear yours with flat suede ankle boots and your favorite fall handbag.
Him & Cie
Arwen polka-dot pleated maxi dress
$ 65
Punctuate the silhouette of a long-sleeved maxi dress with a bold polka dot print. Wear this number with a printed milkmaid scarf and trainers.
Yanyan knitwear
Stratus Linen Maxi Cardigan
$ 316
Hong Kong-based sustainable knitwear brand YanYan is the perfect destination for a unique fall dress. Wear this striped option with a pair of fun socks and moccasins.
Ganni
Ruched floral knit midi dress
$ 325
From the square neckline to the moody floral print, this long sleeve dress from Ganni is a great choice for fall. It will also do quite well in the spring.
Nanushka
noble
$ 775
Let Nanushka craft the perfect vegan leather fall dress. Accessorize with bold earrings and architectural heels.
Kr
Vintage dress with handmade bobbin lace
$ 475
In the fall, a Victorian-inspired aesthetic is particularly suited. This 100% cotton handmade lace dress ticks all the boxes with its puffed sleeves and intricate details.
Sea
Inès dress
$ 495
Whoever said flowers are best for spring clearly hasn’t laid eyes on this long-sleeved beauty. Wear with a draped trench coat and heeled boots.
Simple retro
Diane V-neck satin slip dress
$ 37
For dates and other special occasions, a silky slip-on dress in a rich green hue is perfect. Wear with delicate jewels and strappy sandals.
The Frankie Shop
Gestuz Avery dress
$ 255
Open back dresses can still find their place in fall, just go for a longer option and in a darker palette, and you will have a stunning look for your next night out.
Rouje
Apolline dress
$ 206
Did someone say Roaring Twenties 2.0? One of the best party dresses you can buy, this is a great option if your fall plans are looking to be a continuation of summer gatherings and parties.
True to the brand
Sobita mid-length dress
$ 249
Wear this puff-sleeve beauty to translate the prairie and cottagecore aesthetic into fall.
Wilfred
Montpellier dress
$ 178
No fall wardrobe is complete without a sweater dress. Trust us, you will wear it all the time.
Me
Gozo dress
$ 265
You’ll never have a bad outfit day when this puff sleeve fall dress is hanging in your wardrobe.
Meadows
Celosie dress
$ 341
Discover the denim dress of your dreams. This ruffled number would embody Western chic with cowboy boots.
Rebecca taylor
Ladder-stitch sweater dress
$ 595
If you have an upcoming wedding or event and are looking for a formal fall dress, consider this jaw-dropping option from Rebecca Taylor.
Marle
Gaia dress
$ 400
An asymmetrical neckline goes well with the aesthetic of a sweater dress, don’t you think?
North
Finisterre
$ 385
This look is perfect for wearing in the office and for drinks after work. Accessorize this red fall dress with mules and a long coat.
Sézane
Stele dress
$ 185
A nod to a bohemian vibe with this lace up dress. To finish, add a pair of trendy earrings and high boots.
