Addison Rae Brings Back Retro Glamor In Vintage Versace Dress And Fluffy Stilettos To Hes All That Premiere
Addison Raes’ look stepped out last night in retro style on the red carpet for Hes All That, the 1999 Netflix remake of Shes All That, with a dress that Linda Evangelista first showed on the Versaces Spring 2004 runway. The White Versace Issue features a plunging neckline and ruffles with a gathered drape.
Michael Buckner for PMC
But the star of the night was Le Silla’s Raes heels. The sandal featured ankle straps, feather detailing, a sparkly finish, and nearly 5 inch heels. The exceptional treatment included a soft cream-colored material on the toe. The outfit was personalized for Rae by her stylist Law Roach, known for creating unique looks for Zendaya, Tiffany Haddish, and Anya Taylor-Joy.
Michael Buckner for PMC
Michael Buckner for PMC
This is the first leading role of Rae. In addition to acting and undertaking in the beauty field, the 20-year-old star released a song called Obsessed earlier this year.
Look ethereal in these shoes with shimmering finishes, towering heels and other chic treatments inspired by Raes’ red carpet look.
Buy now: Stuart Weitzman Amelina 95, $ 197.50
Buy now: Aquazzura Celeste glitter leather sandals, $ 1,250
Buy now: Badgley Mischka Harley feathered sandals, $ 199.99
Launch gallery: Addison Rae, Olivia Rodrigo and other Gen Z stars
