How Kacey Musgraves Divorced From Revenge Dress | Fashion

Has the pandemic killed the robe of revenge? This week, Kacey Musgraves teased his new album and his short film Star crossed. The outings come after her divorce and there are deep echoes of Beyoncs Lemonade. Presented as a three-act tragedy, the film uses fashion to tell its break-up story, but there is no revenge sartorial look.

Instead, we’ve seen Musgraves in a number of outfits that seem to semaphore a mix of tragedy and catharsis. There is a wedding dress that is worn subversively with super high heels and jeweled eyebrows. There is a little red tulle, a balaclava and angel wings. A close-up image of a corset with a small sword through it was posted on her Instagram page after the teaser dropped.

Musgraves in Star-Crossed. Photography: YouTube

The corset could be a reference to the confinements of what she perceives to be marriage, says Dr. Dawnn Karen, author of Dress Your Best Life. In one scene, Musgraves is apparently equipped with a silver breastplate (echoing the one worn by Cardi B in Lizzos Rumors video). Maybe she’s sewn together, so she can go out into the world again, says Dr. Karen.

The term revenge dress was coined in 1994, in reference to the black silk dress Christina Stambolian showing off the shoulders worn by Princess Diana in a public appearance, as Prince Charles was on television to admit his infidelity in the wedding.

Primal Revenge Princess Diana arrives at the Serpentine Gallery in the Christina Stambolian dress in 1994. Photograph: Princess Diana Archives / Getty Images

It’s a deeply conservative idea, says Dr Angela McRobbie, professor of communication at Goldsmiths College, University of London. She thinks the term Mills and Boon-ish ties in with the pre-feminist accounts of Jackie magazine. In this claustrophobic world, the deceived young woman can imagine no other way to punish her untrustworthy lover than by extravagant displays of fashion and body.

There was, however, another layer in Diana’s visual messaging. As Charles publicly admitted his adultery with Camilla on the BBC, Diana rocked in a dress that completely undermined her power, University of Westminster Professor Andrew Groves said. In this dress, Diana is a woman with new authority and authority, astute as always at grasping the importance of imagery over sound clip in a high-profile society.

In the Spencer movie poster, starring Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana, we see her bury her face in the nest of what appears to be a wedding dress. For Groves, it marks a sartorial turning point. What strikes me about this picture is that Diana is drowning in this dress; he overwhelms her, he says. But its bulky quality is also what allows it to hide. This dress embodies the fairytale role that the palace, the nation and to some extent she wished to play. It portrays a time when she realized that, rather than playing the role she was meant to play, she could take control of her own narrative and that the way she dressed could be a powerful weapon for her. make it a reality.

The first poster of Spencer, the biopic starring Kristen Stewart as Diana, Princess of Wales. Photography: Thematic studios / PA

During the Star-Crossed clip, Musgraves asks: What if our greatest tragedies became our greatest triumphs? What if, like Diana, the clothes worn in our darkest times became part of what got us through them? But there is a catch. As we later found out with Princess Diana, there was someone incredibly unhappy and tortured beneath his expertly constructed self-presentation, Groves says.

Years later, it was Beyonc who developed the idea for the revenge dress.

In her 2016 audiovisual infidelity tour de force, Lemonade, Beyonc upended the visual language around revenge clothing. Through the lens of black feminism, the singer incorporated elements of athleisure and meadow clothing into videos for songs like Sorry, 6 Inch and Pray You Catch Me. But it’s Roberto Cavalli’s canary yellow dress. which has become linked to the story of Jay-Z’s alleged affair with the beautiful-haired Beckie. But the meaning of this is more complicated than you might think.

I don’t think the Cavalli dress completely covers that term more than telling a specific story wrapped in a historical blanket of art, says fashion historian Darnell Jamal Lisby, who has done extensive research into the style behind Lemonade. The Cavalli dress could be considered a revenge dress from a theoretical standpoint, as it fits this story that she was using to communicate her frustration.

He says the yellow dress is a specific reference to the Nigerian goddess Oshun and talks about larger themes beyond revenge. In conjunction with the lyrics and scene of Beyonc walking, jumping down the street, and smashing cars, the dress, through her West African leanings, underscores the rebirth she experienced as a woman unblinded by the facade of his partner, while enduring the anger after discovering infidelity in his relationship.

Bigger than Beyoncé’s Revenge for Hold Up video from her 2016 album Lemonade. Photography: YouTube

The conceptual idea of ​​revenge wear still exists, but it has evolved beyond the singular. Acts of revenge dressing and shopping have always existed, but were once individualistic individuals speaking out based on their unique personal circumstances, says Professor Ashwani Monga of Rutgers Business School. However, the pandemic is something we are all experiencing collectively. Therefore, we go through similar sets of emotions and react in a similar way.

This includes revenge shopping (originally from China, the idea was that people would rush after lockdown to shop for luxury items) and revenge dress-up (related to dressing in bold patterns and colors during boom period of the Roaring Twenties). Revenge shopping is all the rage as retail therapy at large, says Professor Groves. Clothing has tremendous power over how we feel about ourselves and how others feel about us. Like Princess Diana, there comes a time in life when you are fed up with being told what to do and want to treat yourself, no matter what the repercussions.

Professor Monga explains the thought behind it: If I shop for revenge, I am damaging my virtue that reigned supreme during the pandemic, preventing me from spending money on frivolous and superficial consumption. Enough of that goody-two-shoe auto, he said. At the same time, the revenge shopping helps me to reward my vice, who wants to finally let go, have fun and have fun after a long period of misery.

He says the pandemic has influenced the thought processes behind our buying habits in different ways. Some people have become more nihilistic, thinking that life is so unpredictable and meaningless that there is no point in planning, so no need to exercise self-control for a better future, he says. It’s best to do what you feel like doing in the moment, including revenge shopping. For them, nihilism offers a good excuse not to worry about the future but to deal with the present.

Monga believes that the concept of the robe of revenge has changed. It is no longer a stand against others. Rather, it is a stance against its own virtue that acted as a brake on extravagant consumption during the pandemic.