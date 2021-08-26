Dress up your feline in the cutest Halloween cat costumes

Dress up for halloween is always fun, but if you have a pet nothing beats playing dress up with your furry friend in a silly or scary outfit. If you want your cat to join in the festivities, there are a few things to consider before purchasing the best Halloween cat costumes. You might be wondering if your cat will tolerate even a costume after all, cats are more sensitive than dogs when it comes to wearing clothes. But if you do it in a calm, safe, and respectful manner, your cat might even enjoy prancing and getting a little more attention from people.

Worried about how your cat might react? Start with a simple one-piece cat Halloween costume, like a cape or necklace. Sizing is also essential because you want your pet to be able to breathe well. A tight fit is ideal, but they should still be able to have mobility and see normally.

Time is also an important factor, don’t rush at the last minute to dress your cat for the first time. Instead, pair the costume with treats and positive reinforcement, using a soothing voice. Let your cat get used to the smell and look of the outfit without trying to put it in. Once they’re finally in the costume, use distraction tactics and take your photos because you never know how long they’ll put up with it.

If you’re having trouble figuring out how to get your pet to wear a Halloween costume, check out this useful video.

Remember to keep an eye on signs of stress, but on top of that, dressing your cat up in a cat Halloween costume can be entertaining and a fun way for him to strut around in something other than his birthday costume! Check out the most popular Halloween cat costumes online below.

1. Byhoo 2-in-1 Bat Wings / Wizard Halloween Costume for Cats

Turn your cat into a Salem The Frozen Adventures of Sabrina with this three-piece wizarding cat and bat wings Halloween costume. The wings allow for a low maintenance costume that you attach to your cat’s back, while the wizard cloak set turns them into a wizard, if they are a bit more tolerant of wearing costumes. We love that this kit comes in the form of an affordable two-in-one costume in case your pet doesn’t feel like one of them. Size wise, an Amazon reviewer mentions, my cats range from 7-10 lbs and the fit was perfect.

The story continues

2 in 1 Bat Wings / Sorcerer Byhoo Halloween costume for cats

Buy: 2 in 1 Halloween Costume Bat Wings / Sorcerer Byhoo for cats $ 12.95

2. Krewe lion mane costume for cats

Bring out your feline’s inner lion with the Pet Krewe Lion Mane Costume, which turns your cat into the Simba of The Lion King. Since this is more of a secure helmet and less of an elaborate outfit, many pet owners find it the perfect Halloween costume, especially for stubborn pets who don’t want a full set. It has a hook-and-loop closure that stays on your cat’s head and can fit cats with neck sizes up to 14.

Pet Krewe Lion Mane Costume for Cats

Buy: Pet Krewe Lion’s Mane Costume for Cats $ 14.99

3. Namsan Pet Sailor Costume for Cats

While most cats certainly aren’t water fans, they can pretend until they succeed in this sailor cat Halloween costume that will have strangers take selfies with your friend at four legs. Rather than a sailor suit, this one mimics the outfit with the hat and tie and is made of soft cotton and polyester, which is more comfortable for your pet. Ear slits and a Velcro buckle ensure the hat won’t fall out, and the tie also has a Velcro buckle for a more personalized fit.

Namsan Pet Sailor Costume for Cats

Buy: Namsan Pet Sailor Costume for Cats $ 9.99

4. Yafeite Halloween Spider Costume for Cats

Spiders run the other way when they see a cunning cat, but this costume turns the situation around, making your feline look like a giant tarantula. For cats who aren’t comfortable in headdresses, the Spider Cat Halloween Costume is ideal, as it attaches to the body with two simple straps around the neck and chest. The effect when they are walking around is appropriately hilarious. Note that if you have a large cat, the straps can be adjusted a bit.

Read more: Scary Halloween Costumes

Yafeite Halloween Spider Costume for Cats

Buy: Yafeite Halloween Spider Costume for Cats $ 8.99

5. Meiheija cowboy costume for cats

Does your cat already think he’s the sheriff of your household? Complete with a denim vest, cowboy hat and denim pants, this cowboy-inspired outfit will make your pet look like a character from an old western. The pants and the fake arms on the shirt part realistically resemble a small person walking around with a cat’s face. The result is obviously adorable, and a cat mom called it the best costume ever, claiming her cat didn’t care about the costume and ran as usual.

Read more: The best Halloween decorations

Meiheija cowboy costume for cats

Buy: Meiheija Cowboy Costume for Cats $ 12.98

6. Idepet pirate costume for cats

Meow, mate! Available in a range of sizes, this pirate Halloween costume for cats and small dogs includes a collared collar and an incredibly cute pirate hat. Even when it’s not Halloween, we have a feeling you’ll want to dress your kitten up for a photoshoot. It seems even impatient cats don’t care about the costume, which even comes with a hook paw. If you really want to complete the look, you can always dress up as a parrot!

Read more: Best Halloween Costumes For Dogs

Idepet pirate costume for cats

Buy: Idepet Pirate Costume for Cats $ 11.99

7. Frisco pumpkin costume for dogs and cats

A pumpkin is a classic Halloween costume for kids and adults, so why shouldn’t pets join in the fun? This little Jack-O-Lantern cat costume comes with a hat and size guide so you can measure your cat to ensure a better fit. There’s even a sequined green leaf collar and matching pumpkin cap with an adjustable rocker for the perfect fit. And no, there is nothing to be ashamed of if you take your cat with a trick or a treatment.

Frisco Pumpkin Dog & Cat Costume



Buy: Frisco Pumpkin Dog & Cat Costume $ 15.99

8. Hotdog Frisco Cat Costume

This hot dog pet costume for small cats and dogs was completed with sausage, condiments, lettuce and of course a sesame bun. There is plenty of space around the neck, so you can proudly display your Frankfurt cat all over the city. It is a comfortable costume option that is best suited for areas that do not experience high heat. A happy reviewer from Chewy said: It was a lot easier on / off than I expected. It’s just velcro at the neck and velcro under the belly. Much easier than a cat sweater or an equivalent sweater.

Frisco Hotdog Dog & Cat Costume



Buy: Frisco Hotdog Cat Costume $ 14.99

9. Frisco Stegosaurus Dinosaur Cat Costume

If you think your cat will tolerate a full Halloween costume, hood and all, turn them into an adorable mini Stegosaurus dinosaur for a prehistoric cat Halloween costume that’s sure to turn heads. The beanie and body are delivered separately and can be put on via the included neck and belly straps. This costume goes well with any Jurassic Park-themed looks, and while animals can move around freely, if your cat doesn’t like their ears covered, the headset can be a bit tricky to put on.

Frisco Hotdog Dog & Cat Costume



Buy: Frisco Stegosaurus Dinosaur Cat Costume $ 22.99

10. Frisco Taco Cat Costume

What could be better than tacos? Nothing except a cat in a taco costume. For some reason, animal food costumes will never get old. Combine the two loves of your life with this must-have cat Halloween costume, which celebrates everyone’s favorite Mexican food, modeled on your furry baby. It can be worn with a collar and a leash, is lightweight and easy to recognize instantly. Taco looks great, sure to win the # 1 kitten in a costume contest.

Frisco Taco Cat Costume



Buy: Frisco Taco Cat Costume $ 14.99

11. Frisco Vampire Cape Cat Costume

Everyone already knows that cats are secretly the evil brains of the night, so what better cat Halloween costume to embody that energy than dressing up as Count Dracula himself? Let your cat dress up as a vampire in this effortless costume. It’s easy to put on and minimally invasive, so your cat won’t give you a dirty look all night long. The cape is made of satin and comes with an elongated collar that resists for authenticity.

. Frisco Vampire Cloak Cat Costume



Buy: Frisco Vampire Cape Dog & Cat Costume $ 11.99

More from SPY