Amid legal battles, masks become part of a school dress code





Texas battle rages over whether schools can enforce masks, with state Supreme Court until now, allowing the warrants to remain in place. But a small neighborhood northeast of Dallas has found a workaround to find a different way to keep masks in dress codes. The board of directors of Paris ISD vote earlier this month to include masks in the district dress code for its approximately 4,000 students, as well as for staff. a decree may have banned schools from requiring face coverings, but the district attorney assured administrators the ordinance had done nothing to replace Texas law that gives them the power to govern the district , including the rules for what students wear. This is not a loophole, it is a law that has always existed, said Dennis Eichelbaum, general counsel of Paris ISD. WFAA. And so, the school district felt comfortable making its decision based on the fact that this law was still in effect. The fight for control of mask warrants is making opponents of school officials who want this to be part of their COVID-19 safety protocols and state officials who are determined to prevent face coverings from being an issue. classroom requirement. School districts in Lone Star State have started to resist the ban on the mandate of masks as the first day of class approaches and the spread of the Delta variant of the virus. It started with larger neighborhoods in metropolitan areas, accustomed to consulting with the governor on local control, and quickly spread throughout the state. The Texas Attorney General’s Office is regular dozens of school districts not complying with masking requirements including Paris ISD. Principals are usually able to cultivate buy-in to do what they think is best for students, says Kevin Brown, executive director of the Texas Association of School Administrators. But tensions around issues like COVID-19 masking and vaccines have changed that. In my career, this is definitely the most difficult time for principals because you have all kinds of different issues with COVID, says Brown. Battles similar to those in Texas are being fought across the country. Officials of Florida and Arizona have threatened districts with cuts in funding for mask rules, and Missouris attorney general is taking legal action stop the requirements for school masks. a iowa mother joins the ranks of parents suing to prevent states from blocking mask warrants in schools. Brown says when school districts go ahead with mask mandates, it’s a decision they’ve made with local input. When Paris ISD made its hiding decision, for example, the council heard from health officials begging for the warrant, as well as some residents and teachers who opposed it. Even when districts choose not to require masks, he adds, it is done with their understanding of the community. If someone gets sick and dies, whether it’s a teacher, a bus driver, or a child, it’s very personal. We go to church with them on the weekends and we shop with them at the grocery store and we go to ball games, Brown says. I think you found a number of communities that said they were going to take care of each other. In search of common ground Brown hopes parents and others who oppose mask warrants in their schools will keep things professional. I think one of the biggest concerns is that this has become an issue of division, and we need to find a way in our communities to work together and not let national politics divide our local communities, says Brown. Some parents have crossed the line in their opposition to the mask rules. A teacher near Austin would have done it mask ripped off by a parent at a Meet the Teacher night. Californian father accused of assault a teacher during a dispute over masks. Some of the messages sent to our principals, even our teachers, are so aggressive, inappropriate and threatening, he says. These are people who could have done anything they wanted in their careers, but they decided to serve the kids and they didn’t sign up to be attacked. Brown says stress makes some educators reconsider whether they can stay in their jobs, and it’s ultimately bad for students. I think people underestimate how hard this has been for the kids in our state, and if we don’t do it right we are going to pay a heavy price, he says. Spoke of a whole generation of children who have experienced something unprecedented in our lives. The best thing for them is to be in a classroom with a caring teacher who will give them academic support, socio-emotional support and help them.

