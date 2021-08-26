Drag racing superstar Symone wears Paco Rabanne Star dress





The American drag superstar Symone, who won RuPaul’s Drag Race season 13, visited guest host RuPaul on Jimmy Kimmel Live to talk about building his empire. From the moment she walked in wearing this Paco Rabanne mini dress, constructed from shiny, iridescent stars joined only by metal rings, we couldn’t look anywhere else. The incredible number comes from a fashion house known for their chain mail designs, and Symone has done this one justice with styling help from Marko Monroe, who completed the look with the Sophia Webster and Shay Jewelry platforms (be sure to grab those earrings!). When RuPaul asked Symone how she was going to continue to represent Avalon’s house As an Ebony Enchantress, she immediately responded, “Well, one, I’m going to keep looking like this,” confirming that she was just as in this fashion moment as we were. Although Symone has many other reasons to be proud, such as her fierce Maintenance cover, the upcoming Smooth Taste Tour, and an impressive roster of famous fans that include Rihanna and Ariana Grande. We’ll be dreaming of Symone’s latest mini talk show as long as it covers billboards and magazines or “what drag queens don’t traditionally do,” as she told RuPaul. But where we are at, the talented and charismatic Symone, who is the third drag queen to be interviewed in the late night story, will shine far beyond those expectations. Hoping that she continues to work with Monroe, so they can collaborate on more looks for us to swoon over in the future.

