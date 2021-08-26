Fashion
5 ways to dress like a Bridgerton character for Halloween
LIAM DANIEL / NETFLIX
Dear reader, the Halloween season is upon us and it’s time to choose a costume. If you plan to dress like your favorite Bridgerton character, we’ve got everything you need to help you create a costume that would wow even Lady Whistledown.
Whether you dress as Daphne, Lady Danbury or Penelope, these Bridgerton Halloween costume ideas will help you create the perfect look. The formula is simple: you will need a dress, a pair of fancy gloves, a trendy necklace, an eye-catching hair accessory and simple shoes.
If you run it correctly, this Bridgerton The Halloween costume might even get you into Lady Whistledown’s infamous gossip column.
Nap dress
You don’t need a fancy ball gown to create a Bridgerton Halloween costume. Copy the simple yet elegant style of the Bridgerton girls are known to wear a comfortable and themed costume. And luckily, nap dresses are all the rage right now, so you can absolutely sport this look again (but maybe without the gloves).
Buy it: regenand Dress ($ 40, Etsy)
Statement necklace
A simple dress requires a statement necklace, much like the one Prince Friedrich gives Daphne before the Season 1 prom. This option is brilliant and just the right amount of outrageous. At $ 32 with free shipping anywhere in the US, it’s a purchase even Lady Featherington would approve of.
Buy it: Brass Flower Clover VSprejudice Hang Necklace ($ 32, Etsy)
Fancy gloves
Of course not Bridgerton the costume is complete without a pair of fancy gloves. These ruffled lace gloves are available in five colors purple, gray, pink, white and black so you can easily match them with your dress and shoes.
Buy it: Ruffled lace gloves ($ 17, Etsy)
Shiny hair comb
Prepare for the prom (s, Halloween party) curling your hair and accessorizing it with a shiny hair comb. The Bridgerton girls frequently accessorize with hair clips, combs and feathers so you can’t go wrong with a bold look. This shop has over 3,000 five-star reviews and the comb ships for free anywhere in the United States
Buy it: Champagne rose gold hair comb ($ 39, Etsy)
Velvet ballet flats
The ladies of Bridgerton are rarely caught in heels (after all, it would make it very difficult to run in dark gardens with a forbidden love interest), so for this costume choose a simple ballerina instead. This pink velvet option is pretty and practical, since they can be put back all winter.
Buy it: All Day Velvet Flat Ballerina ($ 49, Modcloth)
