BISD budget, salary of the super, student outfit on tonight’s program





The last Bainbridge Island School Board meeting before the start of the school year on September 1 will be held tonight starting at 5:45 p.m. in person and on Zoom. A budget hearing is on the agenda along with a resolution on the final budget of $ 59.6 million, down from $ 86,908. State funding has declined by more than $ 2.5 million. Due to the decline in enrollment, the district lost seven full-time employees. Superintendent Peter Bang-Knudsen’s report will be followed by a presentation of his revised contract, requesting that it be extended to June 30, 2024, at an annual base salary of $ 199,207. The agenda item on student dress states: “The main changes to this policy are a consolidation of the fact that the purpose of this policy is to support a safe learning environment, to include belonging to a gang or a hate group and to specify that any concern regarding the dress of the students would have to be material and substantial to be qualified as disruptive. He goes on to say, “Prohibited conduct includes the use of obscene, sexual, drug, tobacco or alcohol related messages, or gang related clothing.” Finally, he says: “Such procedures will ensure that any student wearing, wearing or displaying gang related clothing, or exhibiting behavior or gestures which symbolize gang membership, or provoking and / or participating in gang activities. who intimidate or affect the presence of another student will be asked, with notice to his or her parents, to make the appropriate corrections and will be subject to disciplinary action if the corrections are not undertaken. There will be an update on tuition, including $ 250 per season for sports and group, and $ 125 for other extracurricular activities, such as cheerleading and color guard. Information will be presented on the revisions regarding COVID-19, which include wearing masks at all times, and employees must be vaccinated. There will be presentations on Building 100 and notifications on threats. Monthly reports on investment projects, technology and finance are also planned. As usual, there will be board reports, public commentary, and a donation report, which includes $ 5,000 from the Bainbridge Schools Foundation, $ 2,000 from Clark Construction and just over 2 $ 600 from Wilkes PTO.



