Jennifer Lopez looks fall chic in a fur coat, blue dress and coach heels – Footwear News





All products and services presented are independently selected by the editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain verifiable data for accounting purposes. Jennifer Lopez is back in a brand new campaign for Coach and this time fall is coming. The musician and actress appeared in the ready-to-wear brand’s Fall / Winter 21 campaign alongside Kate Moss who debuted yesterday. For the shoot, J-Lo herself donned a blue long-sleeved dress with a chic floral print – available for $ 695 – worn under a plush coat; the sheepskin outerwear also features a stylish brown leather lining and a retail price of $ 2,300 to Coach.com.

Jennifer Lopez poses in a Coach campaign featuring the Rogue bag in images taken by Juergen Teller for the brand. CREDIT: Juergen Teller for Coach / MEGA The outfit also included the brand’s Rogue tote bag, first shown on the catwalk in 2016. “The Rogue is perhaps my favorite bag I’ve designed at Coach,” Coach Creative Director Stuart Vevers said in a statement. “He has that combination of heritage, offbeat demeanor and authentic American flair that perfectly embodies my vision for the house. The fall collection is inspired by the optimism of things designed to last, and naturally felt like the right time to reintroduce the Rogue with a new story created with Juergen and our Coach Family. Related To style the fall look, Lopez opted for a boot or sneaker and instead elevated the ensemble in raised mules. The almond-toe design sat atop a high stiletto heel with a buckled crossover strap, all covered in a surprisingly comfortable plush fabric. It wasn’t until last year that the “Maid in Manhattan” star dipped her own toes into the shoe industry. Although she’s previously worked with a mix of brands on collaborations and campaigns, the JLo Jennifer Lopez collection at DSW is the musician’s first solo line; the brand includes a variety of stylish shoes ranging from sky-high platforms and glittering pumps to strappy sandals, all retailing for $ 59 to $ 189. As if all of her tracks weren’t enough, in recent seasons alone, the “Ain’t Your Mama” musician has also featured in major campaigns as well as a few big names in Fall 21 as well. She has modeled for Versace, starred in commercials for Guess and Coach, and was a judge and executive producer for “World of Dance”. She also launched a new J-Lo Beauty line earlier this season. Embrace Jennifer Lopez in these chic Coach shoes.

CREDIT: courtesy of the coach Buy now: Coach Lorimer bootie, $ 265.

CREDIT: courtesy of the coach Buy now: CitySole Coach Skate Trainers, $ 135.

CREDIT: courtesy of the coach Buy now: Coach Udele Slide, $ 95. Check out Jennifer Lopez’s signature style now in the gallery.

