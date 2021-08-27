See Kristen Stewart’s white dress on the Spencer movie poster





While Spencer Costume designer Jacqueline Durran has not admitted to having taken a direct influence on Princess Diana’s look for Kristen Stewart’s costumes, the new movie poster has us dissecting every detail. Neon distributed the above teaser of that of Pablo Larran Spencer on August 25 ahead of its November 5 release date, and it’s an image of Kristen as Diana, slumped over her strapless gown sewn with royal gold embroidery. It looks a lot like the Emanuel-designed number Diana wore to the James Bond premiere in 1987 for Daylight alive. Similar too? The choice of accessories. Diana wore a single row of pearls at the event, and it looks like Kristen is wearing the same type of necklace. Of course, this creation was imagined by Jacqueline and her wardrobe team, and we don’t know exactly what their mood board looked like. According to director Pablo’s statement at the Venice Film Festival, “We didn’t set out to make a docudrama, we wanted to create something by taking elements of the real and then using the imagination, to tell the story of the life of a woman with the tools of cinema. That is why cinema is so fantastic: there is always room for the imagination. ” Imagine what you want, but based on our careful comparisons, we venture to say that Diana’s Bond dress was very took into consideration here. Scroll down to check out both looks until we see more of the outfits on set.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.popsugar.com/fashion/kristen-stewart-white-dress-spencer-movie-poster-48478865

