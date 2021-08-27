Harlem Fashion Week returns after hiatus, announces schedule





HARLEM, NY After a year-long hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, Harlem Fashion Week returns in early September and will culminate with the Season 9 fashion show and awards show.

“Everything we know and love about the fashion industry has changed before our eyes. Who could have imagined an industry that has thrived for decades on emotion, texture and experience; now be confined behind walls, masks and six-foot barriers, ”Yvonne Jewnell, co-founder of Harlem Fashion Week, said. As old-fashioned houses and brands have fallen behind in this new turn, emerging designers have started the curve of innovative fashion experiences. That’s why Harlem Fashion Week will continue to support, educate and advocate for emerging creators in our community and abroad. “

Harlem Fashion Week began in 2016 after being founded by Jewnell and her mother, Tandra Birkett, owners of fashion company Yvonne Jewnell New York LLC. Since then, Harlem Fashion Week has created a platform for rising stars in the fashion design industry, the co-founders said in a press release. “The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the fashion industry beyond measure. We have seen big companies shut down and designer bricks and mortars shut their doors,” Jewnell said. “Out of all this commotion, it is essential for the creators to get out of the underground platform; to recover their creativity as a beacon of inspiration for a new world of fashion. “

Here is an overview of the program of the next Fashion Week events: Friday September 3, 7-9 p.m., Kente Royal Gallery

The Harlem Fashion Week weekend launch media mixer to meet and greet fashion industry professionals Tandra Birkett and Yvonne Jewnell; with a presentation of the fashion designers participating in the Black Lives Matter Fashion Exhibition, master of ceremonies of the event Jonathan boderick of “BORN to Style” by Bravo. Judges for the Black Lives Matter Fashion exhibition will include: Lydia T. Blanco (journalist, digital media personality), Gliteratie (philanthropist), Jelani Bandele (founder of TELL LEGACY), Joyous Pierce (multidisciplinary creation). RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/harlem-fashion-week-opening-night-reception-tickets-166466225963

Saturday, September 4, 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Adam Clayton Powell State Office Building, in the gallery The Business of Fashion Symposium: Harlem Fashion Week invites all future designers, stylists, models, photographers, marketers and online traders interested in the fashion and retail industry to join a day of panel discussions and presentations. ‘workshops. Our keynote speaker will be Princess Jenkins of Harlem, Owner of The Brownstone, Founder of Women in the Black and Assistant Professor at FIT. Hosted by Tandra Birkett and Yvonne Jewnell, Founders of Harlem Fashion Week TicketLink: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/harlem-fashion-week-business-of-fashion-symposium-tickets-166467782619 Sunday September 5, 3:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Venue soon to be announced Black Lives Matter Fashion Exhibition Harlem and Awards Ceremony – Femme Forward will be hosted by Jonathan Broderick (Bravo’s BORN to Style) with the Harlem Renaissance Woman – Sirius de Bevelations satellite radio host, TV personality and author Bevy smith as the presenter of the BLM Fashion Exhibition award and winner of the award to these several women for advancing culture, business and community through their tremendous work. The winners of season 9 are: Harlem Fashion Week will honor several women for advancing culture, commerce and community through their tremendous work. The winners of season 9 are: Nikoa evans hendricks (Executive Director, Harlem Park to Park) Chivona René Newsome (Co-founder, Black Lives Matter, Greater NY) Dionne williams (Producer, Emerge Fashion Show and Director, D. Williams Public Relations) The festivities will include “A Celebration of Black Lives in Fashion”. The fashion exhibition will showcase 10 avant-garde garments created by designers from across the country inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement. This event will include a reception with special cocktails, gourmet desserts and live performances. Ticket link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/harlem-fashion-week-blm-fashion-exhibition-tickets-166238302237 Sunday September 5 | 6.30 p.m. – 9.30 p.m. | Place to be announced soon Harlem Fashion Week: The Runway Shows will feature season 9 LIVE as well as a virtual broadcast to share the thrilling fashion show with national and international fashion fans. The show will be presented in three levels: 6:30 p.m. Zelani House House of Q Vaughn’s house Henna flower Karma DePrince Dress up scarf Naids Fashion Yves Luc 8:00 p.m. | EMERGING DESIGNERS FAIR High tower Rice of RIZR CJackson Long Island Void Asylum Streeter Hiari strong 9:00 p.m. IFLY UNIVERSE Couture lips by Sharon Nothing to wear Kokonikol Imagination styles Yvonne wingfield United icons Bombazo Wear (r). Tickets on sale on this site.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://patch.com/new-york/harlem/harlem-fashion-week-returns-after-hiatus-announces-schedule The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos