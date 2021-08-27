Woodland’s Haven a Boutique moves to Main Street – Daily Democrat

Rosemarie Leonardi, owner of Haven a Boutique, welcomed longtime friends and customers to her new downtown location at 610 Main Street in Woodland.

We moved to our new location because we wanted more visibility and more space, Leonardi said. We wanted to bring housewares, gifts and a men’s collection, so we thought this would be a good opportunity once our lease is done at our old location.

Moving its location from First Street to Main Street after five years in business was the next logical step for Leonardi who, according to his lifelong friend Sofia Funes, has been considering doing so since setting up her business.

I met her in LA one night and she had files and said, Sofie, this is my business plan. I do, remembers Funes. She accomplished everything she intended to do. For me, this is fantastic.

Leonardi said business has improved since things reopened a few months ago.

The community really supported us because we’ve been here for five years, so everyone wanted us to survive the pandemic, she said.

One of the biggest changes she made was the inclusion of a men’s section with high quality clothing and gifts.

For years, men would come to shop with their wives and we had nothing for them, Leonardi said. I decided since we had more space and there aren’t really a lot of shopping options in the area unless you go to Roseville or Sacramento to bring a large collection of men’s dress shirts , soft T-shirts, shorts and a line of denim too.

Leonardi also mentioned that his store now has a collection of cocktail books, trays, flasks, barware, housewares, glassware, body care products and plants that people can buy for. themselves or as thoughtful gifts for friends and family.

It’s such a great addition to the city, there is nothing like it in the area, Leonardi said.

Helen Shellmmaner is a long-time customer who visited the new location when it opened last week. Shellhammer said she started shopping at Leonardis’ original location on First Street five years ago and was her go-to for high-end gifts and merchandise.

The idea that we have this level of product in Yolo County is so exciting, Shellhammer said. You can go to one place and find men’s goods, women’s goods, housewares, gift cards. This is something we haven’t had for a long time.

She noted that residents of Woodland have been limited to stores like Target for a long time and are happy people are coming to visit the new location.

You can go for lunch and maybe stop for a cocktail at Morgans, then come next door and buy a birthday present or something you need for an event, Shellhammer said.

Local customers like Shellhammer have helped the company weather the pandemic, for which Leonardi was grateful.

We’ve been promoting local for a long time and we’ve seen a huge increase in support for local businesses during the pandemic, Leonardi said. The support from the community has been amazing for everything.

The boutique is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Thursday with variable hours on weekends.