Ciara launches new women’s fashion brand LITA
We want to put love, respect and care into every step of the way, ”said the Grammy-winning singer.
Ciara unveiled the first women’s line from The House of LR&C, the company she co-founded with her husband, the NFL star Russell wilson, and Lululemon alum Christine M. Day.
Our acronyms are the home of love, respect and care, said the Grammy-winning singer and mother of three, Yahoo reports.
We want to pour love, respect and care into every part of the process, she continued in a new interview. I think, as we can all see, the world is constantly changing, constantly changing, and there are also so many things that create challenges economically and environmentally. I think the best thing for us is that we want to be able to make an impact through it all. If we weren’t doing this, we weren’t doing our homework.
As leGrio reported, ahead of launch, the team carefully organized a research community of over 500 participants, all of whom belong to The House of LR&C: Gen-Z target population.
Forbes Remarks this Gen-Z, which currently represented 20% (over 67 million) of the American population also has the distinction of being the most racially and ethnically diverse generation to date.
Maison LR&C consists of a men’s clothing line, Good Man Brand and Human Nation, and now a women’s collection as part of a new brand, LITA.
It’s the dream of a lifetime, Ciara said of the clothing lines. I was telling someone the other week why I was throwing another [brand], and I was just saying I have a to-do list, my entrepreneur to-do list, and I would say that’s one of those things I’ve wanted to do for years.
Ciaras LITA means love is the answer. The line is available on thehouseoflrc.com, as well as online and in select Nordstrom stores.
Nordstrom is a great partner with a very mature and loyal customer base that is the heart of this particular 18-35-year-old, said Day, CEO of The House of LR & Cs. And they have the ability to have high reach from the start, which helps us acquire customers for our own D-to-C. And, of course, we’ve designed a product that will be exclusive to our own direct-to-consumer channel.
LITA launches with 160 items priced from $ 68 to $ 895.
We often say, you don’t have to sacrifice fashion to be sustainable, Ciara said. And this is a fundamental pillar on which we stand. We really believe in it. Like, why can’t you really fly or be trendy while being creative? Why not?
Ciara aims to make The House of LR&C a billion dollar business.
I’m so excited, Ciara said of the launch. I can get a little emotional, because I’m thinking about like, wow, that little girl with that dream. have some of these types of rewards someday. I kind of hope to sell that many records.
All those cool things that I think are good to dream about. But then when you get the chance to do these cool things, you start to really put into perspective why, she explained.
Continuing, Ciara added, And then you also start to take into account how blessed you are to be one of the few people who have the opportunity to have great platforms, among the billions of people in the world. world.
There has to be something more to that than just, you know, getting glamorous which I love the process of and playing on stage, which is amazing but there’s this amazing opportunity that comes with that, and that’s capable of. ‘to have an impact . It’s being able to make a difference. And to be honest, the impact mission is now at the top of my list.
According to the report, 3% of The House of LR&C’s net income goes to Ciara and Wilson’s non-profit Why Not You foundation, which supports children’s health and education.
