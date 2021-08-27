Douglas Anderson students protest school district dress code





JACKSONVILLE, Florida Students from the Douglas Anderson School of the Arts held a protest Thursday against the school district dress code and its enforcement. Many carried signs with phrases like stop sexualizing minors. News4Jax spoke to the student of Douglas Anderson who organized the protest. The student, who asked not to be identified, said dress code retention began weeks ago. A friend of mine, they were, like, Why don’t we try to change the dress code? said the student. Because everyone, most of my peers anyway, agree that it sexualizes young women and minors, children. A post was posted on social media calling on students to wear an outfit that violates the dress code on Thursday. I saw the post and then everyone, I guess, started sharing it, said Douglas Anderson student Ausialyn Koehler. So a lot of people from my school were there, and we just kind of carried messages and stuff. A d The problem, the students say, is that the dress code prohibits clothing deemed too tight-fitting or distracting – subjective terms that they say are not applied equally to all body types. Because it is not systematically applied, and it is not fair. It’s obsolete, said the student who declined to be named. We want to be able to dress comfortably and express ourselves as we are. Students also say the dress code prevents them from wearing clothes that would make hot Florida days more bearable. I feel like they should change it up a bit, just so we can have, say, thinner shirts, especially living in Florida where it’s so hot, Koehler said. The other student said: It’s not fair that we have to wear such restrictive clothing in Florida, where it’s always hot. News4Jax learned that school staff issued numerous dress code violations on Thursday. News4Jax asked the school district for more information on the situation but had not received a response at the time of posting. A d In St. Johns County, the school district dress code policy has been the source of controversy for months, as well as the subject of a federal investigation. Earlier this month, the St. Johns County School Board approved new dress code rules, including changes to the district’s policy regarding the length of student shorts.

