Match Fitness: King and his subjects

What better place to start this part of Match Fitness than with the King. Tziarra King, who just celebrated her 23rd birthday, strutted into Cheney Stadium on August 7 in a fit that immediately drew superhero comparisons. The all-black ensemble, with a long lace waistcoat flowing behind like a cape, is powerful. I don’t know how to put it otherwise. King exudes a sense of power, confidence, all the time, and this look takes him to another level. The pants, with a full leg and a crisp crease, give the C-suite a strong energy, the strappy sandals bring a gladiatorial strength and the cat-eye sunglasses finish it off with old-fashioned glamor. This look is exquisite and just another side of the Kings style. Happy late birthday, Tziarra!

Cristian Roldan in a simple look, while Alex Roldan goes for a UNC color story. FC Digital sirens

The Roldan brothers rarely disappoint, but more and more as Alex Roldan grows in his role and power, his style has stood out. Young Roldan doesn’t have to be super flashy to grab your attention, but he’s clearly not afraid of a statement piece. Example: this sky blue chore coat. A bold chore coat (any type of coat or jacket, really) will turn up the volume of any outfit, but what you do from there determines the sound on your system. Clean pieces like a white tee and olive pants adjacent to the neutral keep the high notes from getting too high, while connecting the blue of the jacket to what appears to be a pair Jordan 1 Low UNCs brings bass to even it all out. . There is no shame in repeating this.

Cristian Roldan’s look is more sober. While Alex is the new star on the scene, Cristians has been at the top of his game for quite some time now. He has nothing to prove to anyone, but he still puts in a solid, even mind-blowing, performance. The details in this look, like in his acting, are what sets him apart. It would have been easy enough to put on any white shirt, but he grabbed a stand-up collar shirt that’s just different enough than what you’d expect to be noticed. The cropped trouser legs give the ensemble an airy and summery look that goes perfectly with the sneakers, which have a boat shoe look.

Quinn in a Canadian tuxedo and sneakers. Jane G. Photography // OL Reign

Another example of creating a solid look and composing it with the perfect pair of sneakers comes to us from the Quinn Gold Medal. They have their Canadian character with this double denim / Canadian tuxedo look. The jeans and shirt washes are close but not quite the same in a way that really works, with a cool tee to fully lean into the casual look. The shirt is there Plants are for everyone Portland factory outlet Arium Botanicals tee shirt and they expertly paired it with a pair of Nike Blazer Mid 77 Vintage sneakers. This look has some interesting parallels to Quinn’s presence in the field where they’re best known for their pace of work, but add touches of fun and flair to elevate their contributions. The gold chain is a nice finishing touch, but I would love to see them rock their gold as well.



Grid view

















Cristian Roldan, Brad Smith, Alex Roldan and Kelyn Rowe walking together.



FC Digital sirens









Kelyn Rowe and Brad Smith laughing.



FC Digital sirens









Nico Lodeiro in a square t-shirt and ripped jeans.



FC Digital sirens













Were certainly working on the best of the rest of what’s available from pollsters at this point, so I’ll stick to a few highlights and observations with this gallery. In the first pic Brad Smith has the perfectly fitted length over his shorts, check out this guy’s thighs here. The rest of her size is fine, but the shorts are great. Alex Roldans clearly had an eye for a chore coat / utility jacket. This cream is a beauty and the rest of the look is flawlessly simple. It also shows that you don’t have to break the bank for a nice pair of sneakers. These look like Old Skools Vans, which you can pick up for $ 60. Kelyn Rowe appears to be headed for a tech-savvy yoga retreat. Moccasins are great, however.

In the second photo, Rowes continues her trend as the most vibrant (in a way) dresser on the team. This time he looks like the funniest person at your cousins ​​wedding. The look is simple and straightforward, with obvious attention to the finer points. The whole outfit is a black and gray color story, even down to a black and silver belt and a silver watch. For his part, Brad Smiths enough on the mark. Motorcycle jeans are pretty cool, if that’s what you like. The trend cycle in men’s fashion / style is not as short as elsewhere, and individual items usually don’t go out of style if you want to keep wearing them. However, the life cycle of motorcycle jeans seems to be coming to an end.

The last pic in this set is Nico Lodeiro, who’s the latest to ride on the boxy t-shirt and not-so-skinny jeans train. I think it’s a good change for Lodeiro, but I’m a big advocate of relaxing your wardrobe. Jeans are still a slim-fit, but he has a lot more room to feel comfortable in them than in the tight jeans he previously preferred. If you like the Pet Shop Boys t-shirt he has, you can get yours from Zara.



Grid view

















Jess Fishlock flanked by Lauren Barnes and Dani Weatherholt.



Jane G. Photography // OL Reign









Jess Fishlock in the broadcast booth with Marcus Hahnemann and Keith Costigan.



FC Digital sirens













Discovering the immense style of Jess Fishlocks has been a supreme delight to me in OL Reign. She can wear any type of different look, and she achieves them all because she is so confident in herself. Her confidence and charisma really shines through in every look. She’s so cool that’s why she got to wear this sheepskin / teddy jacket on a summer day. The white layered tee and white sneakers are great touches, as are the incredibly ripped jeans. Fishlocks also added a bit of class to the look with its row of pearls, an almost ubiquitous accessory.

Lauren Barnes makes a really fun game of proportions with this look. The black tank top contrasts so much with the light khaki pants. A bit similar to the Tziarra Kings pants, these have a full leg and a crease, but the Barness pair is not as structured and has a rippling quality in its fullness. The chunky sneakers offer a certain weight that bases the whole look. The bag she’s carrying is no longer available, it seems, but it comes from a vegan, cruelty-free brand called Without Beast.

Dani Weatherholts’ outfit is solid; I dig the jacket and the boots. My biggest takeaway is that she looks really tall, which is especially impressive since she is 58 years old.

The second photo here is from Jess Fishlocks’ appearance as part of the broadcast crew when the Sounders hosted FC Dallas August 4. Marcus Hahnemann’s mustache and eyebrows do their best to steal the show, but nothing can eclipse Fishlock here. She’s impeccably styled, expertly accessorized, and there’s something amazing about the way the black tee, unbuttoned shirt, and tattoos all work together to create a look that’s both cool and laid back, but also high and glamorous. The Welsh dragon looks eerily like Jack Sparrow at a black tie dinner party, and I don’t know how to explain it otherwise.

There were TONS of other great Reign looks over the past month, but there’s just no room to tackle them all here. I strongly encourage you to take advantage of some of the clubs Instagram content of their victory over Gotham FC, however. Special thanks to the Tziarra Kings ’70s denim jumpsuit, Ally Watts Jordan look, and Alana Cooks’ embodiment of the badass term for this one.

I will be back after the double program!