Greenville woman pursues her lifelong dream of becoming a fashion designer

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – A childhood dream of becoming a clothing designer came true when longtime Greenville resident Kathy Harris decided to follow her passion for fashion.

It takes a lot of vision to take a piece of fabric and make it into a designer garment.

Harris had this vision from an early age.

I was making Barbie doll clothes when I was seven. I have the original Barbie doll, said Harris from her studio in the village of West Greenville.

Stored in shoe boxes in her workspace, Harris keeps the little clothes she sewed for her Barbie dolls as a young girl growing up in Columbia, SC

Harris still makes clothes, but it’s not for dolls anymore.

Now it’s the real deal in the form of its own fashion brand called kottkomm.

As my slogan says: a mix of classic mods. I love classic fabrics for men. I just think you can never go wrong. They never leave, she explained.

Harris knows a lot about the things that never go away.

While embarking on a successful career in real estate, Harris said the idea of ​​following his passion for fashion design was always on his mind.

That’s until she gets tired of thinking about it and decides to put that dream into action.

I just went for it, said Harris.

The catalyst came in 2018 when she entered and won Greenville Fashion Week’s Emerging Designer competition.

It was the kick in the seat to get really busy, she explained.

Leveraging a college degree in textile design and his extensive knowledge of the Greenville real estate market, Harris bought an old apartment building on Pendleton Street in the village of West Greenville and got to work for what she calls the kottkomm woman. .

His inspiration comes from combining a love for the mod silhouette with a nod to classic men’s shirt designs.

Harris now looks back on when she took that leap of faith and acted on that little idea in the back of her mind.

I would encourage anyone that no matter what passion, don’t let life get in your way. I’ve let life get in my way, but it’s not too late. I’m still here, she said.

Harris’s ability to see the beauty of things goes beyond fashion and design.

She was one of the first to see the potential of the village of West Greenville.

When it was still a devastated area, Harris invested early on by purchasing what is called the Triangle Building and opened several artist studios.

Since then, she has observed that the area has grown into a now thriving and revitalized area of ​​shops, restaurants and other local businesses.