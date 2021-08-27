Tiruppur will become the capital of men’s fashion





Tiruppur, the Indian knitting town, is fast becoming the capital of men’s fashion. A mega program was launched by the Tiruppur Exporters Association (the collective of all knitwear manufacturers in the district) in collaboration with the Union government to train and professionalize young people who had previously worked as laborers in the knitting units. Until now, they were only workers. Our mission is to elevate them as designers and master craftsmen able to design fashionable garments that meet global standards, Raja M Shanmugham, President of TEA, told The Pioneer. He said that lakhs of workers are employed in the knitting units. Many unemployed young people rush to Tiruppur to find a job and end up working in the assembly line. They use their physical prowess but not their heart. The Textile Sector Capacity Building Scheme (SAMARTH) program launched by the Textile Ministry intends to train 16,000 workers over the next two years as full-time designers, dressmakers and artisans, Shanmugham explained. . On Tuesday evening, 95 students left the first batch of the SAMARTH initiative, a 45-day residential program with a monthly stipend of Rs 14,000 / – and refreshments. We have two programs to train skilled workers. There is a program to upgrade and retrain existing workers while new workers are trained under SAMARTH for 300 hours, said S Sakthivel, executive secretary of TEA. He pointed out that SAMARTH and skills development programs aim to increase competitiveness and improve worker productivity. The day is not far away when this trained and skilled staff would sit down with our buyers and design styles and fashionable clothing as needed, Sakthivel said. Jyothi, an 18-year-old girl who sold millet soup in Chennaimalai, is one of the candidates who took the program under the SAMARTH program. I had completed Plus Two but was unable to pursue higher education due to financial issues. The training program helped me learn more about fashion and formal wear design. Now I can run automatic machines and design any kind of t-shirts and banyan trees, Jyothi said. Raja Shanmugham said Tiruppur’s casual wear is establishing itself as a strong brand in the European and US markets. With such trained staff, the factories in Tiruppur would become design studios and we will produce fashionable and casual clothing for the world, said a beaming president. Tiruppur could be India’s answer to Savile Row, according to Sakthivel, who points out that skilled workers are the biggest capital in this kind of industry.

