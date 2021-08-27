Rejection of anti-discrimination ordinance reflects simple but inaccurate reading of the Bible





Last week, Montgomery City Council voted 5-4 to reject a ban on discrimination in the city that would have protected LGBTQ residents. As stated in the Montgomery advertiser, the ordinance would have prohibited discrimination based on race, color, religion, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, age, disability, marital status, family status or veteran status. Specifically, it would have made it illegal to discriminate against any of these groups in the areas of public housing, housing, employment and in all city practices, including contracting. In the Bible, Deuteronomy 22: 5, it says: A woman should not put on men’s clothes, and a man should not wear women’s clothes; for whoever do these things is an abomination to the Lord your God. Based on this, it appears that those who voted against the ordinance were following the precepts of their faith. The Bible seems to clearly state that transgender people, dressed in clothing aligned with their self-identified gender, are an abomination before God. Yet with so much of our reading of the Bible, the literal and straightforward interpretation of the text is inaccurate. A reading of verse 5, in defense of an anti-trans position, falls within a religious conservatism that ignores or ignores its own cultural background and religious significance. Dr Nili Sacher Fox, Bible professor at HUC-JIR, argues that if we consider the social system of ancient Israel and how it defined gender roles and relationships, we can begin to understand the reasoning behind this ban on cross-dressing. (Extract from the book “Mishneh Todah: Studies in Deuteronomy and Its Cultural Environment in Honor of Jeffrey H. Tigay”). Fox explains that the social structure of biblical society was patriarchal, (and that) the delineation and strict application of gender roles was seen as a necessity for survival, in that it was essential to maintain order. social and family integrity. Dr. Hillary Lipka, instructor in the Religious Studies program at the University of New Mexico, expands our understanding by elucidating that maintaining a gender binary system was of significant importance to biblical writers, who clearly have delimited roles, spaces, behavior, dress code, tasks and tools. (thetorah.com/article/the-prohibition-of-cross-dressing) Deuteronomy 22: 5 reflects an aversion to blurring the lines between the sexes. Men, Lipka writes of the biblical perspective, should look and act like men and women should look and act like women. Verse 5, Lipka concludes, seeks to impose a firm line between masculinity and femininity, between the roles of men and the roles of women. Our current scientific understanding of gender no longer adheres to binary Bibles, male and female, nor / or the idea of ​​gender. On the contrary, our understanding of gender has broadened. Today, it includes a non-binary or genderqueer perspective; gender which is neither masculine nor feminine but both / and. This includes a range of female and male gender identities, which are expressed along a continuum of female and male. Biological sex is today understood in the scientific community to include intersex, neither male nor female, but rather a mixture of the two. Even the sexual and romantic attraction is fluid. This may sound strange to some of us, certainly contrary to what we have been taught or socialized to believe when defining gender, sex and attraction. It can leave us uncomfortable. And yet, when you think about it, it makes sense. Boys and girls, men and women do not conform to an expression of masculinity or femininity. We don’t. Our decision by Montgomery City Council, voting against an anti-discrimination ordinance, reinforces a biblical boundary between masculinity and femininity. It is an expression of paranoia, sexual anxiety, and the desire to maintain an old, but misguided, application of gender roles and identity. Scripture is sacred. However, it is not an immutable truth, as many believe and would have us believe or, at least, make us believe. As our city moves forward, I hope that hearts and minds will be changed, and that all will be loved and protected for who they are, not just a simple, but inaccurate, reading of the Bible. said they should be. Scott Looper is the Rabbi of Temple Beth Or in Montgomery.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.montgomeryadvertiser.com/story/opinion/2021/08/26/anti-discrimination-ordinance-rejection-reflects-simple-but-inaccurate-reading-bible/5602506001/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos