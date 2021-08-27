Hallowell Library presents bicentennial fashion exhibition





HALLOWELL The Vaughan Woods and Historic Homestead and the Hubbard Free Library have teamed up to create an exhibition of styles and accessories in women’s clothing. The fashion show is scheduled to run through September at the library at 115 Second St. Layers of clothing weren’t just a fashion statement, but a source of warmth during the colder months, according to a press release. A woman could have worn a shirt with many petticoats as well as a triangular kerchief or shawl. Today, many pants and dresses are made without pockets, which is aggravating if one does not want to carry a handbag. In Maines days, women often wore decorated pockets tied around the waist with string and accessed through a slit in the skirt. The fashion exhibition shows how dress and hair fashion was also used to indicate social status, and not always in a positive way. The display notes, for example, that specific details of how people dress were used to identify runaway slaves. Hairstyles were one of the few ways in which female slaves could express their individuality, but could also be used for identification. A special feature of the fashion show is a dress handmade by Katie Concannon, summer intern at Vaughan Woods and Historic Homestead. She created the dress to explain how she viewed women’s fashion with a historical perspective. The next event in Hallowell Maine’s bicentennial celebration is the Granite Symposium at Stevens Commons, which will take place September 11-19. Information is available at hallowellgranitesymposium.org. The library is open from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday; 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday; 2 pm-7pm Thursday; and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. For more information on the exhibit, contact Annemarie Kromhout, Director of Hubbard Free Library, at 207-622-6582 or [email protected], or Kate Tremblay, General Manager of Vaughan Woods and Historic Homestead, at 207-622-9831 or [email protected] ” Previous The foundation is looking for grant proposals for land protection This iframe contains the logic required to handle severity forms powered by Ajax.

