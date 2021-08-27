Singapore-based fashion analytics software Omnilytics to acquire Supahands data tagging platform in US $ 20 million deal to enhance its retail technology stack capabilities





SINGAPORE–(COMMERCIAL THREAD) –Omnilytic, a fashion analytics and analytics software, has announced plans to acquire and partner with data tagging platform, Supahands, in a deal valued at $ 20 million of US dollars. Omnilytics will embark on an ongoing strategic acquisition campaign to strengthen its core functions and technological capabilities in order to drive its long-term growth. Omnilytics’ proprietary Product Match solution allows brands and retailers to compare the same or similar storage units (SKUs) across multiple platforms, giving them valuable insight into how the market is pricing the same products. To date, Omnilytics includes emerging market-focused e-commerce leader Global Fashion Group, Southeast Asian online retailer Zalora, Australia’s largest online fashion and sportswear retailer, The ICONIC, the parent company of Uniqlo Fast Retailing, South Africa’s leading retailer, Mr. Price, and Europe’s largest sportswear manufacturer, among many others, as part of its customer base growing world. Kendrick Wong, CEO and co-founder of Omnilytics Said: In recent years, the e-commerce landscape has evolved rapidly, meeting ever-changing consumer demands. At Omnilytics, our vision is to enable a smarter and more connected retail ecosystem, allowing brands to stay ahead of their competition. Our acquisition of Supahands marks a critical step in our journey, filling a critical gap in our existing technology capabilities as we take another step towards becoming the most important data stack in retail. With its proprietary Product Match solution, Omnilytics seeks to help the world trade efficiently by transforming retail with smart connected data and actionable insights. By using a unique set of naming conventions, Omnilytics gives retailers the confidence to make accurate decisions based on product and market level data and reduce the risk of inconsistencies and misclassifications in their database. products, resulting in better overall business performance. The acquisition of Supahands should bring Omnilytics Product Match solution to the next level, opening the doors to future partnerships and innovation efforts in the e-commerce landscape. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Malaysia, Supahands is an end-to-end data labeling platform that develops training data to enable customers to launch and scale high performance artificial intelligence applications for their business. . The company’s global customer base includes the Carousell online consumer marketplace, SaaS Sprinklr customer experience management platform, and retail solutions provider Badger Technologies. Supahands investors include 500 startups, Patamar Capital, Cradle Seed Ventures and Axiata Digital Innovation Fund. Supahands also received an innovation grant from the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) in 2020. Mark Koh, CEO and co-founder of Supahands said: Accelerating the adoption of AI is at the heart of our business at Supahands, having witnessed the tangible benefits that artificial intelligence and machine learning can bring to our customers as they strengthen different pillars of their business, from analysis to deployment. We are proud to join forces with Omnilytics who share our same vision of revolutionizing the retail technology ecosystem with unmatched service and innovation while serving our existing and new customers in other industries. Following the acquisition, Koh will join the Omnilytics Board of Directors, assuming the role of Chief Strategy Officer as Omnilytics embarks on its accelerated growth plan for 2022. Omnilytics CEO and Co-Founder Kendrick Wong and New Chief Strategy Officer Mark Koh are available for an interview About Omnilytics



Omnilytics is a fashion analytics platform founded in 2018 with a mission to help brands and businesses trade more efficiently. Today, the company is a G2 recognized leader in business intelligence – helping entrepreneurs, SMEs and businesses (like parent company Uniqlo Fast Retailing, Global Fashion Group and Puma) extract insights billions of data points every day. Omnilytics analysis solutions are powered by more than 70 employees worldwide. For more information visit https://omnilytics.co/ About Supahands



Founded in 2014, Supahands provides end-to-end data labeling solutions using artificial intelligence. With proprietary technology designed to accurately label images, text, speech and video, Supahands enables its customers to launch and scale high performance artificial intelligence systems to achieve high quality results. For more information visit https://www.supahands.ai/

