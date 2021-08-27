Fashion
Best Gap men’s jeans: how to find the best fit and style for your body type
Dress codes (written and unwritten) are more casual than ever with offices forgoing business suits and T-shirts dotting upscale restaurants. It may seem difficult to navigate, but one piece of clothing can arm you for the casual era like no other: jeans.
The right pair of jeans can be donned for weekend adventures, date nights, office meetings and everything in between. Well-fitting jeans also impart a unique power of flattery – they can slimmer or widen as needed to keep you looking your best.
However, things get complicated when you’re scrambling to find the perfect jeans. All cuts of denim can be difficult to remember, let alone understand. Brands sometimes have their own system of naming and even categorizing their denim cuts, which means that one brand’s “slim jeans” may match another’s “skinny jeans”.
If you’re currently looking unsuccessfully for new must-have jeans, fear not – we’ve done the work (no pun intended) to discern the right denim fits for different body types and styles. Below you’ll find the basic denim cuts, like the ones found at Gap.com, with tips on who should wear each style. We chose Gap because they have recently rejuvenated and simplified their jeans selection, offering high quality jeans in simple fits.
How to find the best jeans for you
The first and most important step in finding the best jeans for men is to assess your body type. Gap does a great job of making denim accessible to everyone, with a range of sizes, fits and inseams designed to make everyone look and feel great.
For the sake of simplicity, we’ll stick with three main body types: slim, medium, and tall. Of course, there is a lot of variation within these categories as some guys have wider hips and others have more muscle in their legs.
While jeans are renowned for their versatility, it’s also important to think about where and how you’ll wear your jeans. If your jeans are taking you from the office to the bar for happy hour, you’ll want something uniform. If you wear your jeans more casually (think, travel, or run errands), you can get more adventurous with streetstyle cuts.
Brands generally rate how their jeans fit in three areas: the hips, thighs, and legs. The fit of the hips and thighs is self-explanatory, which just means how much space there is in each section. The “leg” can be a bit confusing, as it usually means the knee, calf, and ankle area. You will see things like “tapered leg” which means the pants tap off starting around the bottom of the thigh and getting smaller towards the hem. Also, keep in mind that these ratings refer to the average size of a man’s legs. So, if you have bigger thighs, “a little legroom” can translate into a perfect fit for you.
Types of denim cuts
Gap offers a wide selection of men’s jeans, available in different fits that flatter all styles and shapes. Here we break down some of the best denim cuts for men, so you can find the jeans that are right for you.
1. Straight cut
After a brief period of dominance of skinny and slim jeans, straight-cut jeans are back in fashion. The classic silhouette (sometimes called “regular fit”) is marked by a straight cut at the hips, thighs and legs, offering room to breathe and move. Straight-cut jeans are the most versatile and suit almost any body type. They’re also great for men with wider hips, as well as tall men who might look like a stick figure in jeans that are too skinny.
In terms of style, straight jeans are best in classic washes for casual looks. Pair them with chunky sneakers and a tee or boots and a winter coat on the weekends. They also work with business casual attire – consider a button-down shirt and sweater – if you go for a black or gray wash.
2. Slim fit
The slim jeans are a sophisticated adult fit. Because they’re not too tight, they work with a range of shoes from dress shoes to minimal sneakers (sneakers or chunky boots can look a bit odd though). In a dark wash, slim-fit jeans can even be a viable substitute for pants and chinos on dressy occasions – for example, going to good restaurants, attending a wedding, or going to the office.
If you are skinny or of average height, skinny jeans are a great choice. It is also perfect for shorter men, as thinness has a lengthening effect. However, the slim fit can easily be too tight for taller guys, which is why we recommend beefier men to choose dark washed straight jeans for an office-ready look.
3. Athletic fit
If you want the space of a straight fit without too much leg bulk, opt for athletic-fit jeans. They are straight at the hips and thighs, but tapered at the bottom of the leg, providing optimal comfort when walking and sitting. This shape is a great choice for medium to tall men, as well as men with wide hips, as the taper creates a slimming effect.
From a style standpoint, athletic denim is very similar to slim jeans. They’re sophisticated enough to be worn with dressier outfits, such as button-down shirts, suit jackets, and dress shoes, but still classic enough to rock so casual with a casual outfit. Due to the taper, sports jeans work best with regular shoes – boots and thick shoes may not work.
4. Relaxed fit
Relaxed fit jeans are sometimes confused with straight cuts. Here’s the difference: Relaxed fit denim is wider at the hips and thighs, but tapered at the leg. This means that relaxed jeans are roomier in the top half than straight jeans and about the same in the leg. As the name suggests, these are jeans for relaxing on weekends and pairing with casual outfits.
The extra space of relaxed fit jeans makes them ideal for taller men who want space for comfort, as well as men with wide hips. Skinny or mid-rise guys can still wear these loose fit jeans, but more so with a baggy ’90s look.
5. Priming cut
Bootcut jeans have been relegated to ranches and farms for years now, but there are rumors of a comeback for the straight thigh and bootcut leg look. A few years ago, brands such as Balenciaga started experimenting with dramatic leg designs, and while non-traditional, bootcut jeans are certainly viable today. Wear them with other on-trend pieces like chunky tees, flowy ’70s shirts and grail-worthy sneakers for a cut that’s ready for fashion week.
Of course, bootcut jeans are still great for their original purpose of fitting boots. If you wear cowboy boots or any bulky shoe, grab a pair of these matching jeans.
6. Skinny fit
Although straight fit jeans are the new benchmark, skinny fit jeans are still in the closets of many stylish men. Fitting like a second skin around the hips, thighs and lower legs, the best skinny jeans deliver a rock star look that many modern rappers are embracing today. As you may have guessed (or seen for yourself), skinny jeans are best suited for men of average height. Fat guys should stay away, but skinny guys can definitely wear skinny jeans for that rock star or European model look. For a better effect, opt for a black wash over your skinny jeans.
