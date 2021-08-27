Foo and Foo at Air Foo Tube Live Shopping – WWD

Foo and Foo founder Elizabeth Hilfiger will take her spring collection and FooCore basics directly to people on Thursday night, with a live shopping event dubbed “Foo Tube,” the designer told WWD.

True to the spirit of the brand, the content has been designed around a theme of friendship. The interactive lineup features Hilfiger and his co-host Dae Shik Kim, producer at Vice News and personal friend of the designer, as well as appearances by models Quenblackwell, Brianna Jack, Michael Rosales, Torrey Dudley and Rudy Romero, as well as a few guests. surprises.

As for the fashions viewers can expect to see, Hilfiger, daughter of iconic fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger, offered a breakdown:

“Some pieces will be on display on some of my friends… we have the main Foo and Foo Spring 2021 season, and FooCore Spring 2021 will be on the“ Foo Wore It Best ” [segment]”, she explained,” and then we have the new FooCore summer collection, which is this tank top and this t-shirt dress that’s super easy and simple. We are going to launch it for sale for the first time live. She also plans to introduce new colourways during the livestream.

For Hilfiger, Foo Tube is both entertainment and business, with an educational element that offers ideas on different ways to wear clothes. She thinks it’s this interactive element and this unique ability to connect with fans who make online shopping a suitable vehicle for her emerging fashion brand.

FooCore’s tank top (shown) and dress will go on sale for the first time during the live shopping event.

Courtesy photo

“Foo and Foo has always been a digital space. We launched it as a direct-to-consumer offering, with a focus not only on shopping on the website, but a digital experience as well. So when the opportunity arose, when I heard about the live broadcast, I was like, “Wow, that’s perfect,” she said. “Because it’s a small brand, it’s quite difficult to walk into the stores, to really connect with consumers. “

COVID-19 precautions aren’t helping, Hilfiger added, as they eliminate pop-up shops and other real interactions. It’s a conundrum for all kinds of fashion brands, but it’s especially important for its clothing, because “it’s so interactive and convenient.” She even describes the Foo and Foo clothes as “choppy clothes”.

Take the Lighter Leash Hoodie, for example, a double pocket hoodie adorned with leashes, snaps and other hardware elements that allow users to configure how they connect in multiple ways.

“There are so many different points – kind of like points on a graph, almost – or coordinates, basically, where you can connect them. You can have the five lighter leashes on the hood, or you can have just one and it can be connected to two or different snaps, ”the designer explained. “The clothes are there to move with you, depending on how you feel.”

This kind of product calls for a live demo, and Foo Tube aims to deliver.

Foo and Foo’s Lighter Leash Hoodie.

Courtesy photo

Much of the heavy lifting will be provided by Stage Ten, an entertainment live streaming company whose integration with Shopify enables live shopping functionality for merchants.

Viewers, after RSVPing on StageTen.TV/FooTube, can tune into the Foo and Foo website at 9 p.m. EST. The livestream will also stream online on YouTube, and Hilfiger plans to offer a behind-the-scenes look at Foo Tube’s creation on Instagram.

Stage Ten allows its live broadcasts to be shared on up to 32 social media platforms. The company will also handle live interactions with Foo Tube viewers, covering text chats and even verification of attendees who wish to appear on the show and chat with Hilfiger and his guests.

“Storytelling is taken to a whole new level because audiences and viewers can truly be a part of the story,” said Melinda Lee, President of Stage Ten Networks. “It’s really empowering for the audience, and it’s part of the story.”

“Instead of just watching with a seated experience, the audience [can] engage, and if there’s a poll vote or even if there’s a chat, they can affect hosts and livestream hosts, ”she explained. “Even putting in place a decision for the votes can move the livestream in a certain direction.”

The company saw it up close, having worked on interactive livestreams for partners like ViacomCBS and MTV Entertainment Group, whose “Wild ‘n Out” project featured votes, audience segments and even commercial aspects. Stage Ten has also worked on a YouTube Originals pilot for Jack Douglass and numerous live broadcasts in the entertainment industry including online shows for John Krasinski, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Justin Bieber, Chrissy Teigen, YouTube Music and Atlantic Records, among others.

He has also worked with smaller independent partners on fashion related projects and offers a standalone product that allows influencers to broadcast live on their own.

But Foo Tube is Stage Ten’s entry into streetwear fashion, and he’s working closely with the brand to create a polished, professionally produced show.

“Foo and Foo is going to be really exciting for us because it’s very values-driven and it touches a little bit on that millennial influencer vibe, that socially conscious, non-sexist fashion inclusiveness,” added Lee.

For Hilfiger, platforms like Stage Ten and others are ushering in a new generation of commerce. “I think [live shopping] really is the future of retail for everyone, ”she said. And, she added, this is just the first more to come.