Teenager asks school board to change dress code

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – “It’s not just about me. This is all the students in D 118 and all the students anywhere, ”said Laynie Ferriman, senior at Danville High School.

A teenage girl defends her convictions. An elder from Danville High School tries to get school board members to change the dress code.

Laynie Ferriman says all body types are different, so the rules need to be updated. She hopes speaking up will bring about a change.

“I had a nervous breakdown in a Target from buying school clothes and my mom said you have to go to school board if you want a change so I decided that was it. that I had to do, ”said Laynie Ferriman.

Laynie Ferriman, 17, hopes to bring about change in Danville.

“It’s really cool that I can be part of the change that’s going to change the atmosphere in D 118 schools. I have to be apart of that and even though it’s so much bigger than I think it is so cool to be able to say i helped, ”said Laynie Ferriman.

Laynie Ferriman thought the dress code needed to be updated. She says everyone’s body is different and the policy could be changed to suit everyone better. She spoke to students and researched district politics. She then raised her concerns at a school board meeting.

“You can use your voice to make real change and if you just do it with respect and go the right way, you can make a change,” said Laynie Ferriman.

We called the school board to hear their views on Ferriman’s proposal. Vice-chair of the board, Shannon Schroeder, said over the phone that she would not object to another look at the uniform standard. She went on to say that there are some things that could use a gaze.

Schroeder also said she was proud of Ferriman for taking a stand in something she believes in, while also making a great presentation to the board.

“I am so proud of my daughter. I am proud of her for having had the courage to go before the school board and the administrators, but I am also proud of her for having done her research, proposed the studies, spoken with her classmates and presented then his proposal to the school board, ”said Angie Ferriman, Laynie’s mother.

Although Ferriman knows this change may not be implemented while she is still a high school student. She hopes she can make a difference in someone’s life.

“It’s not just about me. I hope a 6th grader at Northridge sees what I’m doing and thinks I can do it too, ”said Laynie Ferriman.

Ferriman told me that she had spoken with Schroeder and that they were planning to set up a meeting to discuss the proposed changes. Ferriman wants the length of skirts and dresses to be finger-length or handy. Right now, they should be an inch below their fingertips.

She is also asking that rips in jeans be allowed if they are in the middle of the thighs and down. She also asked that tank tops be allowed if the straps measure an inch to an inch and a half.