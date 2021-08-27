The Rhône end-summer sales have so many offers you need now





The weeks that straddle the border between summer and fall are always tough, especially when it comes to getting dressed. Not only are you adjusting a new schedule of activities – from a brand new sporting season or series of TV shows to other activities – but you are also preparing for a sudden change in weather conditions (which, let's be honest. , tend to be the chaotic side at this time of year). But if there is one thing you can improve on this time of transition, it's that this time of year calls for preparing for it all. Just in case you need more, the Rhône end-summer sales run through August 29, and you can stock up on your wardrobe essentials and layering, including shorts, tees. -shirts and accessories, up to 50% off. There are many reasons why the Men's health editors love Rhone posts – they're high quality, suitable for almost any occasion, and they look great, to name a few. But the brand is also one of our editors' favorite brands thanks to the fact that we can wear them for our daily activities at the gym, office or anywhere else (yes, they are so comfortable). So when we heard that Rhône was marking up to half of its timeless, everyday pieces, we had to check it out. And naturally, we've found the best pieces to add to your wardrobe just in time for fall. Find out what our Fashion Director Ted Stafford plans on sale, plus a few other classic styles to grab before they sell out. Rhône Courtside 1/4 Zip rhone.com $ 88

$ 44 “Whether you’re heading to the gym, for a game at the park, or for an al fresco lunch with friends, this is an essential piece to wear for many occasions this season. What makes it a special piece, c ‘is its lightweight, moisture-wicking mesh fabric to keep you warm when needed, but dry and not overheated. “—Ted Stafford, Fashion Director Rhone Reign Tech Short Sleeves $ 78

$ 54 Your gym cuts aren’t complete with performance tees – and this one has body construction for breathability and features anti-odor technology. Mako Tech 7 “Rhone Shorts $ 68

$ 46 These 7 inch athletic shorts are the right length for ease of use and to keep cool during your workout. A concealed zippered pocket and gusseted seams are added bonuses for the ultimate versatile fitness shorts. “—TD Rhone Delta Pique Notch T-Shirt $ 78

$ 39 “This shiny Polartec fabric t-shirt will make you look great on or off the court while staying cool and dry all day.”—TD Rhone commuter shirt $ 118

$ 59 “It’s a stylish yet comfortable shirt for any man on the go. Wrinkle-resistant, 4-way stretch and moisture-wicking are added perks with this button-front shirt.”—TD Rhone Sideline sweater rhone.com $ 118

$ 59 The color-block detail of this 1/4 zip sweater will add a subtle air of athletic-inspired cool to your outfits, whether it’s a layering piece for your walks in the park for a game of basketball -ball or something. Rhone Running Wool Beanie rhone.com $ 36

$ 18 “Get ready and ready to run like a pro with this wool blend beanie that will keep your head warm when it’s cold outside. Its reflective details are also an added bonus for safe running in the dark.”—TD Rhone Reign hooded t-shirt rhone.com $ 98

$ 49 A light and comfortable hoodie is the perfect piece for times of transition. And if you don’t wear it to relax around the house, slip it on when you hit the gym or make coffee. Rhone Bond fleece vest rhone.com $ 98

$ 49 Maybe it’s still too hot to wear a full jacket. No worries, just zip up this fleece vest and you’ll be good to go. Dale Arden Chong

Dale Arden Chong

Dale Arden Chong is the Equipment and Commerce Editor at Men's Health, creating equipment and purchasing content for the site.

