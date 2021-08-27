Tension builds at Shadow Ridge High School

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) Disruption, allegations and disputes made a day in a high school in Las Vegas complicated.

The tension at Shadow Ridge High School combines dress code, free speech, and even politics. It’s pretty clear that the things we’ve seen our country go through in a 2020 division seem to have spread at least until high school.

13 Action News has repeatedly asked the Clark County School and School District for comment on what happened on Thursday and over the past two days, but no one responded. So that’s what 13 Action News gathered from students and parents.

Two days ago, I recently went to RPC to have a MAGA hat, not even on my head, on my backpack, said a student from Shadow Ridge in a video shared with 13 Action News.

Two students tell 13 Action News that it was the incident that set off a chain reaction at several high schools in the valley. They say Shadow Ridge High School administrators told this student his Trump-related hat had to go. He says he carried it on his backpack.

School district policy is a bit vague but in part says that slogans or advertising on clothing, jewelry, buttons, which by their controversial nature disrupt the educational setting, are prohibited.

The student says he complied and put the hat away, but when an administrator allegedly took the hat and folded it, he and his peers say it crossed the line.

“By the rules, we are not allowed to wear hats. They tell us to take it off, we just take it off, whatever. The only way for them to take it back is to put it back on and they miss it. of respect, “he added. said a Shadow Ridge student who chose to remain anonymous for fear of reprisal.

“But he took it off and put it away,” the student continued. “And the headmaster didn’t take it, he ripped it out of his backpack, and then he folded it up and broke the brim, broke the brim of the hat and rolled it into a ball.”

This student says that last night he and a group of his peers organized a rally of trucks in response to the incident, going to nearby high schools wearing red, white and blue. Organizers say it was to show support for the American flag. Some participants wore political clothing and others said they saw Confederate flags.

Tensions skyrocketed and on Thursday they reportedly escalated into a brawl in Shadow Ridge. CCDS police were called.

So where do schools draw the fine line for the dress code? What is political, what is freedom of expression and where does school policy fit in all of this?

Again, without comment from the CCSD, we are relying on the district’s published policy.

“The American Flag must be given a respect worthy of the loyalty and gratitude to the United States of America from all who benefit from its benefits,” reads the CCSD’s American Flag Policy.

Who is right ? Who’s wrong ? Who knows. But some parents are excited.

“I’m so ashamed that the Clark County School District picks and chooses and separates. Initially they split up any group, any kid from the hip-hop campaign.” Are meant to be a support. , they’re meant to be leaders to such an extent that they’re not dictators and I’m absolutely appalled, “a parent from Shadow Ridge told 13 Action News.

13 Action News also spoke to two college girls who said it all started because of Shadow Ridge administrators unfairly controlling the girls’ dress code, targeting short skirts and shirts with spaghetti straps.

These are several groups who believe that Shadow Ridge High School does not fairly oversee dress policy. Both parties recognized that a school uniform may be the only solution.