The best men’s swim shirts to go to the beach right now

Your enthusiasm for hitting the waves might be unexpectedly (figuratively) smothered if you’re caught off guard without the right beach gear. If you’ve ever faced painful irritation after a day’s surfing, or unexpected, unwelcome sunshine, then the best swimwear is here to enhance your next all-day surfing (or lounging) getaway on the beach. . Most are designed with rash protection for water sports enthusiasts, and others offer useful sun protection as well.

If you’ve paid special attention to the quality and fit of your swimsuit and even your beach towel or beach sunglasses, it makes sense that you are looking for high quality gear for the rest of your life. your time in the sun. And if you’ve never considered adding an extra layer to your beach bag, now is the perfect time. Surf.

Speedo seems like a no-brainer when it comes to the best swimming gear, from your boxer shorts to this practical and protective long sleeve shirt with UPF50 + protection. Wear it all day to protect your skin from harmful rays. Also, consider choosing multiple options for your next beach getaway.

Trust a brand that knows a thing or two about providing the best surfing gear on the market. This short-sleeved rashguard should prove to be aerodynamic and very functional for long outings on the water.

There are a number of water sports you can indulge in, from surfing and swimming to boating or jet skiing. For a day on the water that involves a bit of everything, grab this performance water shirt with an athletic fit and versatile design.

Can a swimsuit be stylish? Well, sure: just look at the heather fabric that separates this Vissla swimsuit from the rest of the pack. It’s also useful for blocking out intense sunlight, thanks to the UPF50 + protection, but the fabric blend and long-sleeved design also make it a reliable choice for having a beer after the beach.

If that’s the top-notch utility you’re looking for when hitting the water, then O’Neill is definitely not kidding. This swimsuit is designed as strong as it gets, with four-way stretch fabric, a fitted design for easy use on the water, and a connector option for your swim shorts.

For under $ 20, head to Amazon and pick up a highly functional swimsuit from the Essentials line of the basic and fashion clothing retailer. Choose from over 10 color options and note that the raglan seams are designed to flatter your shoulders and chest. It is never a bad thing to go to the beach.

Nautica is certainly a brand you can count on when it comes to water-ready gear, so when you feel like swapping out your Nautica polo shirt for a beach-ready swimsuit, go for this logo option. vibrant graphic. You will stand out well catching wave after wave on the water.

Nike has all the basics covered when it comes to gear for many different sporting categories, including surfing and swimming. Flat seam construction helps reduce irritation during long sessions on the water, and UPF40 + protection improves your ability to surf all day.

Leave nothing to chance with this insulated long sleeve swimsuit designed for surfing and watersports when nothing less than the best will do. The brand recommends wearing it on its own or using it as insulation under a suit, and either way, it will offer substantial protection from the elements.

Patagonia is undoubtedly best known for its trail-friendly hiking and camping gear, but it turns out that having a swimsuit from the legendary outdoor brand with you too is a great help. It offers great mobility and protection and comfort adapted to bad weather.

