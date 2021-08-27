Pioneering cosmetics brand Fashion Fair is making a strong comeback





Rawf8 / iStock (NEW YORK) – Iconic cosmetics brand Fashion Fair has announced that it will be carrying out a long-awaited relaunch in September. Originally founded in 1973 by American businesswoman Eunice Johnson with people of color in mind, the company has grown into a pioneering makeup brand, producing everything from included foundations to colorful cosmetics for more skin tones. deep. One of Fashion Fair’s original models, Pat Cleveland, appeared in a short clip revealing the brand will return next month. Koai Martin proudly sports natural hair in new portraits and shared on LinkedIn. His article continues to inspire many others. ADVERTISING





Your content continues below The updated version of Fashion Fair Cosmetics will include modernized vegan makeup as well as skin care. Key products include lipstick, stick foundation, powder foundation, base serum, loose powder, and compact powder. The formulations include a blend of clean, naturally occurring ingredients such as vitamin C, vitamin E, turmeric, bamboo powder, and green tea extract. Prices start at $ 26. Along with the relaunch of the brand, Fashion Fair also recently appointed actress Kiki Layne, known for her roles in “If Beale Street Could Talk” and “Native Son,” as Beauty Brand Ambassador as well as the legendary makeup artist. Sam Fine, who has thrilled everyone from Queen Latifah to model Iman as Global Makeup Ambassador. Layne posted the news on Instagram, saying how “incredibly horny” she was, alongside a striking Fashion Fair campaign photo of herself wearing dazzling bronze-toned makeup. Fashion Fair will launch exclusively with Sephora online on September 1 and in select stores on September 9. Over the years, Fashion Fair said it has donated more than $ 55 million to the black community and plans to motivate and support the next generation of minority entrepreneurs as well as contribute to projects important to the community. “I feel like Fashion Fair is handing over its crown,” Fashion Fair CEO Desiree Rogers told Vogue. She continued, “The Queen may have taken a little break, but she puts on her dress and high heels and sits on this throne. So watch us reign. Copyright 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

