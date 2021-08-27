The best slim wallets for men support you

Everything is getting smaller, more streamlined, transmogrified in digital space. And you walk around with a big bulky wallet? Truly??? Men’s slim wallets will save space in your pockets, not to mention your back against structural collapse. They’re as much an exercise in EDC efficiency as they are an investment in your personal health, but remember, they’re a part of your outfit, too. Granted, you may have given up on any form of physical payment altogether, but cash is still king and you should always carry some ID with you (not to mention a vaccination card). So, for those occasions that require you to take your wallet out in public view, a stylish wallet can keep your sartorial representative intact. That’s why we’ve explored the unknowable depths of the internet to bring you the best slim wallets for men we can find. From sleek leather card holders and minimalist money clips to secure RFID wallets and all the midsize swaggy wallets, here are all the GQ approved slim wallets to buy right now.

The best cheap slim wallet card holder

Herschel “Charlie” card holder

Herschel’s “Charlie” wallet hits all the right notes. It has four slots for essential cards and a central slot for a few bills, so it’s slim enough to stow in your front pocket. The polyester fabric comes in a handful of colors and is lightweight, durable, and equipped with RFID protection (it’s vegan too!). Its low profile makes it ideal as a front pocket wallet, and it can obviously slip into your back pocket with no problem. It also costs less than $ 25. For wallet minimalists, this is obvious.

The best slim bifold wallet

Bellroy Note Sleeve Wallet

Losing weight on your wallet doesn’t necessarily mean leaving a pile of cards behind. You can still have a fully loaded wallet that won’t weigh you down and send you to the chiropractor. The Bellroy’s Note Sleeve wallet proves it. We don’t know how they packed so much functionality and storage into such a slim bifold wallet, but they did. It has 3 quick access card slots for your most used cards, a compartment for your less used cards (which is always easy to access thanks to the handy pull tab), a slot for your bills and even a wallet / business card. Combine this with the beautiful workmanship of high quality leather and you have a perfect wallet.

Elastic 2.0

Nubarko titanium money clip

Among the minimalist wallets on the market, the money clip is the most restrictive. This titanium money clip is the natural evolution of the rubber wallet and it will last you much longer. If all you need is to keep your cards and a few banknotes tied together in an orderly fashion, with as little material as possible, this money clip is the answer.

The ultimate IYKYK Flex

Goyard Saint Marc card holder

Even before the great Louis Vuitton, Goyard luggage and accessories are real grails. The French brand’s ‘Goyardine’ print, a mosaic interpretation of the Goyard name, is instantly recognizable and made from the brand’s signature coated linen and cotton canvas. Despite his fame within the industry, Goyard keeps a low profile and very exclusive. There are no ads, no e-commerce. The brand has a website, but don’t expect to be able to buy their products online, let alone see the prices. Want to emulate the world’s chicest card holder? You have to visit one of the brand’s physical stores with a lot in the bank.

The sweetest candy coated slim wallet

Balenciaga Papier mini wallet

In a sea of ​​black and dark brown leather wallets, a brightly colored wallet is an easy way to stand out. Balenciaga’s Mini Papier Wallet comes in a bunch of great colourways (20, to be exact), so your wallet doesn’t have to act like a second fiddle to the rest of your outfit. But don’t let all those dripping colors fool you into believing that they are made from high quality real calfskin that is both strong and supple. It includes an exterior coin pocket, three discreet card pockets (how many do you really need?) And a compartment for your bills. There aren’t many tri-fold wallets out there that are looking for a “slim wallet” stamp, but this one certainly does.

The minimalist wallet not too minimalist

Troubadour Goods Flap Card Holder

The Troubadour Goods Flap Card Holder marries user-friendliness with minimalist design and a luxurious feel. Crafted from vegetable-tanned Italian leather, it’s thin enough to stow in your front pocket and has an external card slot for your most used card, three other internal slots for those who play less (and a few notes. paper when the bar is still cash only).

13 other slim wallets we love

Polo Ralph Lauren leather card holder Full-grain leather, no-frills design, and a clean, gold-embossed logo for $ 65. What more could you want?

Loewe puzzle card holder The missing piece in this luxury puzzle is your credit card.

Smythson full-grain leather card holder Beautiful grained leather and exceptional craftsmanship give this beautiful card holder a “dine on me” energy.

Tom Ford printed full-grain leather card holder Finally a wallet as sexy as a Tom Ford costume.

Montblanc card holder This sturdy card holder from Montblanc is sleek and beautiful, like something James Bond would pull off to pay the check after martinis.

The Ridge wallet Of course, The Ridge Wallet is unlike other wallets. It’s made of metal, has a bunch of screws, and looks more like a concept portfolio from a futuristic animated series. This is kind of the point. Ridge redesigned a whole new kind of wallet that would be slim yet stretchy, low profile, yet fully equipped. It can hold up to 12 cards, has an integrated checkout strap and comes with RFID protection. And, because it’s made with military grade materials and precision engineering, it’s backed by a lifetime warranty. If you don’t want a thin wallet that is too valuable, can take a beating, and you don’t mind industrial (military) aesthetics, this is for you.

Saint Laurent monogram wallet with money clip This money clip wallet is a gentle hybrid that combines the design and privacy of a coin purse with the elegance of a card holder. But rather than stuffing your paper bills into a cramped central cavity, the money clip holds all of your bills while allowing you to grab them easily.

Acne Studios logo-print leather card holder Because black and brown wallets are a bit too serious, this juicy orange card holder adds spice to your coins.

Comme Des Garons classic line zip pouch You really have to decide that you want to unzip and re-compress a wallet every time you use it. But if you decide to add a zip wallet to your everyday life, you could do a lot worse than this tasteful Comme Des Garons wallet, which is inspired by vintage bank bags.

Bottega Veneta Intrecciato leather card holder Bottega’s famous braided leather technique takes on a macro form which is also a macro flex.

Emmanuele Bicocchi The Jesus clip to go with your Jesus channel.

Tanner Goods Journeyman Card Holder The Journeyman Wallet by Tanner Goods is made from vegetable tanned leather that has a patina over the years. The superior construction ensures that you will be able to use it long enough to see this transformation take place.