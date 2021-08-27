With I Love to Hate Fashion, Loc Prigent captures the backstage magic of Fashion Week





I knew they wouldn’t read it! did he declare. So I put [in] some fanciful phrases that I would hear. The practice of noting and posting overheard sentences continued intermittently through some zines, then started again in 2013 when Prigent joined Twitter. It wasn’t until he entered Instagram, however, that it really took off. At the end of a day of pre-pandemic Paris Fashion Week, you can browse her stories and find a chronicle of everything being said at both Loewe and LAvenue. People are sometimes surprised that I can post it on Instagram in front of them, but never in an angry way, he said. Even the hottest jokes didn’t get Prigent in hot water. There was never a reaction, he noted. His unique combination of honesty and humor probably makes him so. But so does his unwavering enthusiasm for all things fashion. Even after our phygital year and counting, Prigent still has pinch moments. At the Louis Vuitton show in March, they put the fashion show lights on Greek statues, he enthused, recalling the presentation of Nicolas Ghesquires in fall 2021. It was so beautiful, and we were the only film crew there. It was unbelievable. Loc Prigent and his loyal team were the only guests at the Louis Vuitton fall 2021 show. Unbelievable, he said from experience. But this entire year has been a pinch moment for everyone, in a really bad way too, he continued. This year was really strange. At Chanel, they had a big machine to purify the air. I did the last interview with Alber Elbaz, and he had two masks, one on [the] other. To go to this huge Vuitton parade at the Louvre and there is no one there, only the statues are watching, he is silent, the palpable sadness in the break. It was a pinching moment for me not to have my colleagues and friends with me too. Prigent is not convinced that the spring 2022 shows of September and October will go off without a hitch. The variant plays on our nerves, he said. I’m not that optimistic at the moment. But he will persevere, filming, writing and capturing everything that happens in the shows he can attend. I really care and really love what I do, he concluded. This year I realized how important it is for me to always go into the collections, understand and see what’s new: what designers do and how they do it. My thirst is not quenched. The good news for all of us who watch from afar is that even in the smallest capacity room, Prigent is all ears.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vogue.com/article/loic-prigent-i-love-to-hate-fashion-loic-book The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos