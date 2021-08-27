



In the summer of 2018, I did an internship at a local public health department where the dress code for men required long pants regardless of the season. In practice, this also meant wearing a long-sleeved button-down shirt and undershirt, unlike the women in the department, who could dress more appropriately for the season. During the humid Iowa summer, it made for a pretty ugly drive to my car and the subsequent wait in the sweltering heat for the vehicles air conditioning to kick in, especially on the drive back home at the end of the day. But for the most part, I was fairly comfortable sitting at a desk in an air-conditioned office with no windows in sight of my cubicle. Such guidelines are not uncommon in professional circles across the country, and beyond personal embarrassment, have implications for both climate change and gender equity. More than just wearing a Hawaiian shirt and jeans On Friday, I postulated that easing dress codes in work settings could have a small but tangible effect on reducing energy consumption and carbon emissions from air conditioning, while making public spaces more comfortable for workers. men and women. Following:If relaunching a train line from Cedar Rapids to Iowa City is too expensive, it’s because we sold to cars Energy used for air conditioning is a significant contributor to US carbon emissions, not to mention other greenhouse gases such as refrigerants. It is estimated that air conditioning in the United States alone emits about 500 million tonnes of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere each year, noted by The Guardian be roughly equivalent to the UK’s annual electricity consumption for all purposes. As the planet continues to heat up and people continue to move to warmer parts of the country in the Southeast and Southwest, the amount of energy used for air conditioning in the United States can only ‘increase, without even exploring increased use in the rest of the world. The part relating to gender equity concerns the relative comfort (or lack of comfort) provided by air conditioning. It has long been noted that women and men perceive temperature somewhat differently, with women generally feeling colder than men. In summer, this is aggravated indoors by the heavy use of air conditioning. Indeed, an article from 2015 in the scientific journal Nature notes that: Indoor climate regulations are based on an empirical thermal comfort model that was developed in the 1960s for the average man, without considering all other people. In addition, it stands to reason that this is also intensified by gendered dress standards, where men in work settings are expected to wear suits, long sleeves and other heavy clothing even in summer, when it is hot in the city. temperate climates such as Iowa. While indoor air conditioning systems are designed to meet the needs of men in suits, women with shorter sleeves are left out in the cold (pun intended). Resolving this disparity, at least to the maximum extent permitted, would involve standardizing dress standards between all genders, and could possibly take one of two forms: Women should also bundle up all year round.

Formal and business attire for men should adopt summery shapes; namely, acceptance of short-sleeved shirts, trouser shorts and open collars. Going wrong with simplicity dictates that the second form is both more feasible and more comfortable. As part of a new regime of more comfortable male summer office wear, men’s summer business clothes could come in the form of ironed shorts, a collared linen shirt and sandals. leather. Allowing men to wear more weather-appropriate clothing in the summer in professional settings could have the benefits of increased comfort for men, reduced use of air conditioning, saving money and resources. while reducing carbon emissions while reducing gender disparities in inner discomfort. Following:Readers Help Uncover Mysteries of Old CRANDIC Rail Line from Cedar Rapids to Iowa City It is not history in the strict sense, but there is precedent for such actions. In Japan since 2005, the Environment Ministry has encouraged business and ordered central government ministries to advise workers to wear breathable materials and short-sleeved shirts while avoiding jackets and ties in order to increase comfort while working with less air conditioning, which is to be set to around 82 degrees Fahrenheit from May through September. Known as the Cool Biz Campaign, the initiative was credited with reducing carbon emissions by 1.14 million tonnes in its second year of operation in 2006. at the time, roughly equivalent to half of Tokyo’s monthly carbon emissions. In 2012, it was estimated that 2.2 million tonnes of carbon emissions had been eliminated by the campaign that year. The idea has since spread to the South Korean Department of the Environment, to British unions and even to the The United Nations. In Japan, a country known for its cultural conservatism, little has been said about the implications for women workers, other than a line on the NPR initiative “Morning Edition” on October 2, 2007, stating that: Some women applauded the end of arctic temperatures in the office. The stereotype of women complaining about being cold all the time is often used as a cheap punching bag to mock feminists because they allegedly have no concern for any material substance. However, the question of who is allowed to be comfortable and who is considered the human “by default” when it comes to setting standards is an area where real inequalities can occur. Less than half of the people in the world are physically capable adult males of average height and build to whom most standards are set, so it makes little sense not only to set indoor climate control standards for them. , but also to adapt to their socially constructed dress standards, which could presumably be changed much faster than human biology. Following:A simple railway line used to connect Cedar Rapids and Iowa City. Here’s why it’s time to bring the past to life The current climate crisis declared as such by the Iowa City Council on August 6, 2019, is forcing all of us to reduce our energy use where possible, including the way we cool our buildings on a warming planet. Air conditioning only represents a relatively small share of total national carbon emissions (in the order of 7 to 8%), and there are risks in reducing climate action in favor of individual choices alone. A Cool Biz program implemented in the United States would likely reduce air conditioning emissions only slightly and would need to be combined with additional methods such as new technologies and the integration of passive ventilation into building design in order to have a greater impact. However. , allowing men to wear aloha shirts in the office should be a step in making our world a little less unequal and our impact on the planet a little less harsh. Austin Wu grew up in Cedar Rapids and recently graduated from the University of Iowa’s College of Public Health. In his spare time, he has been interested in thermal comfort and, through this column, seeks to imagine a better and tangible future in eastern Iowa with comfortable fit whatever the season. It will appear in the Press-Citizen twice a month. Follow him on Twitter, @theaustinwu.

