Fall fashion returns for the semester in person

Activated by the compulsory vaccines at Northeastern this year, students can wear outfits they neglected during the pandemic as they find more in-person activities to dress up. After being stuck indoors with sweatpants for a year, every day is another chance for people to show off their style.

As fall approaches, students watch for trends that will stand out.

I think we’ll probably see a lot of more comfortable baggy jeans, sweaters and knitwear, said Isabela Fox-Mills, a third-year design major. But I also think people definitely get more with their individual style after thinking about what they want to present to the world.

Allie Kuo, a fifth year in communications, noticed that the Year 2000, or the year 2000, the aesthetic has stood the test of time, and the elements of the trend are sure to continue into the fall.

I think [the popularity of Y2K] is just because we want to go back to that very carefree look, she said. I also think this resurgence of bold, voluminous costume jewelry and bold prints is going to exist because we’ve been locked inside for so long that minimalism is definitely out the door.

Another major trend circulating in social media is the fashion revival of the 60s and 70s. bell bottom, bra tops, crochet, mod dresses and more.

[The trend] is lots of bright colors and ’70s-style shapes. A lot of the trends that have happened, especially over the past two years, are micro-trends, said Maddie Casey, a fifth year in political science and administration. Business. So they’ve only been going on for a little while, but I think since it’s a full decade-long resurgence, it’s probably going to last until fall, if not longer.

Fox-Mills, Kuo and Casey were among many students whose outfits were suspended in isolation during the height of the pandemic.

Fox-Mills has always believed that fashion is part of its identity. She says that as a creative person, putting together the perfect outfit builds her confidence.

During the pandemic, it was difficult for me to feel myself when I couldn’t go out, dress and let people see what I was wearing, she said.

As she prepares for school in the fall, Fox-Mills is excited to once again be able to show off her style and be a part of the Boston fashion scene.

I’m not afraid of androgyny or bright colors; I just like showing myself in what makes me feel better, wearing what represents me and my style, she said.

Some students, like Kuo, were in co-op during the pandemic. While working from home, Kuo found that wearing pajamas and casual wear all day made it difficult for her to feel productive and motivated.

Taking this lesson by doing my third co-op, I was like, okay, I need to put on some outfit every day, including shoes, even if it’s only for a few hours to walk around and have the ‘Feel like I’m, you know, doing something and putting myself in that professional mindset,’ Kuo said.

Now that Kuo is attending more in-person events, she said she appreciates the opportunity to express herself through fashion even more.

I’m in the process of going back to putting on makeup and dressing more, she said. Nothing super crazy, but definitely more than I ever did before the pandemic. It’s crazy how much you can miss self-expression like that.

While Casey is excited to show off her outfits at upcoming events, she is aware of the effect of fast fashion on the climate. Quick mode allows consumers to buy more clothes, faster, at lower prices, but at a higher cost. Fashion production is responsible for about 10% of carbon emissions, drying up water sources and polluting rivers and oceans.

Casey said her personal style doesn’t revolve around trends much, as she, like Fox-Mills and Kuo, tries to save for pieces that she really loves and can keep for a long time.

I try to make sure everything matches my style, so if I look back on my outfits in a year from now, I won’t think I was just wasting my money following this trend, she said. I think this type of style doesn’t really have a ton of longevity, and it’s obviously not super durable.

Fox-Mills, Kuo and Casey all agree that following the trends is fun, but it’s not the only way to make a statement. As trends move in and out of fashion, personal style can be just as daring through durability and self-expression.

I care so much about my outfits, Casey said. Now that I’m vaccinated and going out more, it really turns me on to be able to dress with my friends again.