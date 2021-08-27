Why Nina Whitmore left Corporate America to fight fast fashion (The answer is more black and white)

When Nina Whitmore was in elementary school, she always wore the flowy culottes and cropped pants which are now back in fashion. They were easier for her mother to sew, although Whitmore would have preferred to wear jeans like other children, she said.

Her interest in fashion started in her teens, when she leafed through Teen Vogue and Cosmopolitan magazines, and she even sketched her own line of lingerie which she called Kiki.

Those sketchbooks and dreams were eventually hidden once Whitmore started working after high school, first in an insurance company for 10 years, then in a telecommunications company for the last 18 years. But earlier this year, Whitmore left Corporate America to revisit those early visions of the event. his own fashion brand.

She launched inclusive and sustainable sportswear brand Kanvess Clothing on August 10 at her home in Kansas City.

It turns out that making sustainable and ethical clothing is an amazing endeavor, said Whitmore, and she was challenged in all aspects of learning about the new space with the new monochrome brand.

You have to have a little fear to make your dreams come true, she said.

The textile industry is one of the biggest producers of waste, according to recent studies from the Environmental Protection Agency. With the environment and climate in mind, Whitmore wanted to be part of the solution, not the problem. Its Monochrome Edit line available now for pre-order is focused on high quality, simplicity and longevity.

You spend so much money over time on fast fashion, she said. Yes, you can get it inexpensively, but how long will it last?

Inspired by the grace and timelessness of Audrey Hepburn, each Kanvess garment is available in a black or white colourway. One aspect of the company’s sustainability is that the clothes can be worn every day and for many seasons. Whitmore prefers minimal lines and simple colors, although customers can expect a surprise color every now and then.

It is also committed to sustainability by using primarily natural and recycled materials, such as organic cotton, a fabric derived from wood fibers called Tencel, recycled polyester, and a recycled antimicrobial fabric called ChitoSante. Because athletic clothing needs to be stretchy, Whitmore also uses a touch of spandex, which isn’t entirely durable, she said. The materials are listed on labels and online, so she can remain transparent with her customers about her processes.

All fabrics are sourced from the United States and sewn in a production house in Los Angeles. It is not easy to find a national factory with the availability and technical capacity to hire new partners, she said. But by avoiding manufacturing overseas, Whitmore reduces the company’s carbon footprint and is also able to better keep abreast of factory ethics and practices.

Kansas citizens can expect to see Whitmore at future pop-up events. She is working to establish her presence in person alongside her online platform. A blog section on its website will highlight local people who make a difference, and product photos will feature models of all identities, ethnicities, ages and sizes to promote inclusion and representation.

His brand is not just about comfort and style; she also wants to give back to the community in which she has lived most of her life since leaving Vietnam at the age of 2.

Every time someone makes a purchase, 2% return to a nonprofit of their choice, Whitmore said. Four of the six nonprofit options are based in Kansas or Missouri: Nourish KC, Melissas Second Chances, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis, and Safehome Inc. The other two options are Relief International and One Tree Planted.

Having been fortunate enough to have great leadership and opportunities to improve myself, I wanted to give that back to other people, Whitmore said. Wearing Kanvess will make you want to go there and make a difference in your life or someone else’s life or both.

