Counting Crows: “We’ve never paid attention to what’s hot … we still have something to say”

It takes courage to thumb your nose at trends and conventions, but that’s what Counting Crows has been doing for almost 30 years. When Counting Crows released their groundbreaking album, the single rock effort August and Everything After in September 1993, grunge prevailed.

There were bands that imitated Nirvana, such as Bush and Silverchair, and an array of singers doing their best to impersonate Eddie Vedder, Scott Stapp of Creed fame. And then there was Counting Crows, who had more in common with Van Morrison than with Kurt Cobain, his DGC teammate.

We’ve never paid attention to what’s hot, Counting Crows frontman Adam Duritz said as he called from his New York apartment. It has never been important to us. Making the best music possible has always been more important than doing something like what’s on the radio right now.

However, Counting Crows was able to create on their own terms and find the charts successful. August and Everything After was seven times platinum and was the best-selling rock album since Nirvanas Nevermind. Mr. Jones, Round Here and A Long December are three of the group’s hits.

The pretty Accidentally in Love, which was written for Shrek 2, earned the group an Oscar nomination to accompany a pair of Grammy nominations. Counting Crows has achieved significant commercial success and received critical acclaim.

Recovering the Satellites, released in 1996, is a compelling and exceptional reaction to the overwhelming adoration the group enjoyed after August and Everything After topped the charts.

Duritz was shaken as he went from being a stranger to being a celebrity under the microscope. I’m not complaining, but it’s not as easy as people think it is, Duritz said. Duritz was remarkably only a part of Counting Crows, which has eight releases to his name, including the EP Butter Miracle, released in May.

Many singers are leaving their groups or at least working on side projects, but not Duritz. Why leave the group I like to be a part of? said Duritz. I have everything I want with this group.

Butter Miracle is Counting Crows’ first offering since the band released Somewhere Under Wonderland in 2014. Counting Crows might ride the wave of nostalgia, but Duritz and his band mates have chosen to create new tracks.

We still have something to say, said Duritz. It is not enough for us to play the hits and other songs in our catalog. However, Duritz is less than prolific. I’ve never been a guy who writes all the time because I can’t write on the road, said Duritz.

I play the piano. I can’t bring one to my hotel room, so I’ve always gone several years in a row without writing. I’ve always been a guy who didn’t write all the time by reflex, and I only write when I want to record. I didn’t feel like making a record for a while.

Butter Milk is a 19-minute sequel, which ranges from sweetness to fiery rock. It’s a little weird since I haven’t written for a long time, says Duritz. I was at my friends’ farm (in England), and I just wanted to play the piano. I rented a keyboard in London, and a friend drove over to the farm, and I started playing.

I wasn’t playing very well at the start. I had to relearn myself to play each time, and it was a bit difficult. … We tried something different this time. We went into the studio with only five of us because three guitars get a bit chaotic at first.

When Duritz sits down to write, it is a process in which he is demanding with regard to the music and the lyrics, which are usually lively and detailed. I try to never take any short cuts, said Duritz.

You can’t settle for a songwriter who drives me crazy. I can’t write lyrics, it’s just that I met her and fell in love. This is not enough for me. Instead, I’ll write, When you look across a crowded room / see how the light attaches to a girl.

Counting Crows, which will perform at the Pavilion at Riverfront on Saturday, is back on the road after a two-year hiatus from concerts. It’s strange not to play for that long due to the pandemic, Duritz said. Playing live is always something that we have enjoyed. I can’t wait to get back on the road.

Duritz and his group mates strive to stay in serene areas. When the band performed at the Sandpoint festival in 2012, Counting Crows chose to take a few days off at Coeur d’Alene. We like to stay in college towns if we can, like Bloomington instead of Indianapolis, for example, Duritz said.

Yes, we stayed at Coeur d’Alene a few years ago. We stayed there for a few days. I love the lake. It’s so beautiful there.