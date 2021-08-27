Sustainable fashion designer Taylor Jay reopens Oakland Shop – Here’s how she stayed afloat during the pandemic

Taylor Jay wears Taylor Jay London Jumpsuit in Capricorn Yellow.

Taylor Jay



A little over a year ago Taylor Jay and many other fashion retailers have closed and started making face masks in the face of a pandemic. No one knew where it was all going, or how long we were going to face existential uncertainty.

Today it was still a little uncertain, but many retailers like Taylor Jay have found that they can survive even under the weirdest and most difficult circumstances.

Luckily, Taylor Jays’ ethical, inclusive, luxurious and comfortable fashion is once again available to shop in person at her eponymous family-owned boutique in Oakland. But it’s anything but business as usual.

In a year of online-only purchases (with in-person withdrawals), she launched the FMH collectioncomfortable styles for women of all sizes. Many pieces sold out in an hour online.

The store is now divided into a slash distribution center to accommodate the booming online sales. Serving as a partition between the two, a fresco by The painted ladder, now posted indoors after a stint protecting store windows during protests in Oakland last summer.

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>

Taylor Jay

Taylor Jay



Whether you are visiting online or in person, be sure to check out the new Green energy collection which celebrates all shades of green, a color that helped inspire the Jays’ journey of wellness and sanity.

Green represents growth, hope and renewal, and is also the color of the heart chakra. For me, it helps to articulate this new period of self-love and commitment to love myself. It promises all possibilities, she said. (To listen Taylor Jays story on my podcast.)

Hoping to spread a message of self-care, she partnered with The Phoenix project, a digital community that supports mental health and well-being.

Our goal is to check with our current and future clients to make sure they are good: emotionally, mentally and spiritually, she said. Phoenix will provide us with mediations and pathways that promote daily self-care practices.

Despite the variations and continued wearing of the mask, things are improving for retail in Oakland. San Francisco Mayor London Breed has even backed the Taylors Jays flagship store twice and it’s not over yet.

Read on to learn more about how Taylor Jay successfully overcame the pandemic, his bestsellers, and the very close appeal that inspired the collaboration with Project Phoenix.

Taylor Jay Green Plaid Face Mask.

Taylor Jay



What was your strategy for staying afloat during the pandemic, and how has that changed over time?

Originally, we started making face masks which quickly made us an official e-commerce business. I knew this was a current trend and wouldn’t last that long, so our plan was to highlight our comfy clothes, perfect for the lifestyle the world is living now.

So we dropped the FMH collection which consisted of new exclusive styles that would drop every two weeks. We featured real clients in their Taylor Jay WFH articles and filmed them from outside their home, capturing them in real time. It was inspiring for our supporters to see and hear real women and their experiences during the pandemic and how Taylor Jay added comfort and value to their lives. It was also a way to convert our mask buyers into lifelong customers.

What worked best in sustaining income during the tough year?

Focus on clients and their need to be comfortable during an uncomfortable time. It went beyond clothes. We turned our brick and mortar into an accomplishment, and then we created a storefront pickup system so they could safely pick up their online orders and shop through our storefront. It was a way to get out of the house to do some shopping, but to stay safe.

How has the one-year (plus) pandemic changed your business?

We have learned to pivot at all times and to focus on the needs of our customers first. We opened our own in-house sewing team and turned our brick and mortar into a shared retail space for ourselves. I think we were able to better control our destiny with our clients. It prompted us to grow up in new uncomfortable spaces.

Brief Taylor Jay Jojo

Taylor Jay



What products have sold better during the shelter in place?

Cotton masks, Berry sweater, london combination.

What products are currently selling the best?

Top Dolman, Dawn + feather duster, Brief Jojo.

Can you tell us about your collaboration with The Phoenix Project?

Yes, this collaboration is personal to me and so exciting! Earlier this year, a close friend of mine attempted suicide. I had to break into her home and call 911 to save her. It was a very scary and traumatic time. It opened my eyes to the pain that many of us feel in silence. He was my super strong friend that I didn’t know he was feeling that way. I knew then that I wanted to focus on sanity and fashion and combine the two.

How will it work and how can customers participate?

Taylor Jay x The Phoenix Project Partnership is the intersection of fashion and wellness. You can join the community directly from our page. We are also offering a discount to buyers who want to learn more and join this amazing free platform. You can find out more here.

Can you also tell us about the inspiration for your Greenergy collection?

The color green has been so aligned with my journey of wellness and mental health. Green represents growth, hope and renewal, and is also the color of the heart chakra. For me, it helps to articulate this new period of self-love and commitment to love myself. It promises all possibilities. Green vibrates with renewal and harmony and I can feel it in my soul, and I wanted to share it with everyone. This inspiration created Greenergy a new energy that we can all draw from, especially at a time like this.

Taylor Jay wears the Viv Set in Avocado.

Taylor Jay



Is this a unique collection or will you continue to add pieces?

“Greenergy will forever live within the Taylor Jay brand, but we will be launching other collections, but our commitment to green will always be included, we will most likely add a shade of green to maintain renewal and growth!

When it comes to fashion in general, what are you most excited about as we come out of the pandemic and start socializing again?

Taylor Jay has always been synonymous with comfort, style and versatility. Our goal is to continue to build on our original values. What excites me the most is sharing my inspiration with other women. We were able to make women fall in love with the color green and share the stories behind the thread.

Which rooms do you turn to the most?

London Combinations, Viv sets, Dusters, High dolmans.

What has been the most important thing you have learned over the past year and more?

I learned how important and necessary it is to love yourself first. By loving ourselves first, it allows us to have love and compassion for others. In times of uncertainty and fear, love is what we all need.

Do you have something exciting coming up in the next few months?

We’re excited to participate in a popup in Bloomingdale’s in San Francisco! Our collection of shades drops in September and our community efforts will continue with a program we’re launching called character where we will donate a wardrobe to homeless women who are now looking for work.