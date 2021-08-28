Even during this ‘work from home’ era, owners of men’s clothing stores say suits are still in demand.





If you usually wear a suit and have recently worked from home, you probably only had to dress from the waist up. With that in mind, KX News wanted to know how sales went in men’s clothing stores, especially costume sales. Alex Dahl has worked in menswear for 10 years and was co-owner of Halberstadt in Bismarck for about a year and a half. “I’ve always loved men’s fashion, simply because we can express ourselves. There are always different colors or cuts, ”Dahl said. He said business has been going well since the Bismarck site opened three years ago; it was also a bit of a challenge. He took over as a co-owner in February 2020, then a month later came the coronavirus. “It was scary, obviously being a new business owner.” He said there was a certain lull in business, but there were still a lot of costumes on sale. With more meetings online, he says he’s seen a change in what clients want to wear. “Sports coats have certainly been more popular simply because they are so much more versatile. You can pair it with jeans; he doesn’t always necessarily need a tie, ”Dahl said. “My parents started it and I got into the business right out of college, worked for my mom and dad for a few years and then they sold it to me,” Barry Hansen said. . Since 1981 Barry Hansen has owned Men’s clothing from Hansen. He, like Dahl, has a passion for menswear and really hasn’t thought of another career choice. Hansen said that great customer service, loyal customers and just being in business for so long have helped throughout the pandemic, as well as a different kind of help. “The government had the EIDL and the PPP, it got us through. So it’s pretty much back to normal now. Hansen said his clients increasingly wore costumes for occasions, such as weddings or funerals. And while he still sells roughly the same amount, he’s noticed a trend towards more laid back. “I have noticed that my jeans sales have improved,” Hansen said. To button this story, the two men say don’t worry, the suits are here to stay. It’s just up to the customer and their need or desire to buy one. Dahl said Halberstadt is confident that North Dakota men want to stay in fashion. They will be opening a second location this fall, which will be located at Kirkwood Mall. As for Hansen’s, Barry said he would run the store for another 5-10 years. After that, he would like to see his family’s store continue, but in the hands of someone who can continue to provide great customer service.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kxnet.com/news/top-stories/even-during-this-work-from-home-era-mens-clothing-store-owners-say-suits-are-still-in-demand/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos