The Week Ahead – Events from August 28 to September 3, 2021 – Larchmont Buzz

This week you will be sure to win the prize for the best outfit after purchasing the Unique Markets Pop-Up from ROW DTLA. Then show off your style not at one, but at two jazz events, followed by a custom car parade at the Petersen Museum. And, if you haven’t already, go get your shot at the United Methodist Church in Hollywood this Sunday and wear this bandage (the ultimate fashion accessory of the year) with pride.

Arts & Culture

If you’re up for some outdoor musical performances this weekend, the Leimert Park Jazz Festival is live again this year, the saturday 28 august to Baldwin Hills-Crenshaw Plaza mall. The free, family-friendly event grew out of a 2015 block party held at Leimert Park, which then added a jazz scene that quickly became the main focus of the event. Last year, due to the pandemic, the festival was virtual, but this year it is back on stage, resuming its mission of “building and strengthening community while celebrating and showcasing the artistic spirit and cultural heritage of the historic district of Leimert Park in South Los Angèle. Additionally, in addition to the great jazz performances (see image at right), there will be areas for community resources, health and wellness, visual arts and food trucks. A great way to end your summer in style.

And speaking of style, outdoor shopping is also back this weekend, as the Unique markets pop-up amounts to DTLA LINE, Saturday and Sunday August 28-29 of 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Discover your new favorite brands while helping small businesses. There will be plenty of space for social distancing and over 100 selected vendors, including a Shake Shack pop-up. Enjoy free drinks, music, free photo booth shenanigans, and, for VIPs, a special rooftop lounge. Tickets for this family event starting at $ 10. Note that the capacity is limited and the masks compulsory. Park at 777 S Alameda Street<; the entrance is on The Narrows.

Also in the city center and to immerse yourself in the musical rhythm, go to the California Plaza, where Hello Stranger present Suavecito To Great Performances tosaturday 28 august of 6 pm-10pm The evening will feature soul and psychedelic sets by Story, Orange Chola & Black shiro, with that warm and fuzzy feeling of a bygone era. Created by Los Angeles native Angela Romero, Hello Stranger started out as a simple music / food event and has since grown into a multi-sector organization, which includes a non-profit organization, a media company, a production company and a corporation. brand management. This is a free event for all ages; Click on here to RSVP.

Then on Sunday, August 29, Set your eyes on some of the most refined driving and racing machines ever made at Magnus Walkers Outlaw Gathering, hosted by the Petersen Automobile Museum, of 8 am-11am Enjoy a morning ride through rows of custom cars and book signing with Magnus Walker, plus free parking and coffee. Magnus Walker coloring books and custom Hot Wheels cars will also be given away! Masks are mandatory. Museums Hollywood Dream Machines: Sci-Fi & Fantasy Vehicles The exhibit will also end on Sunday, so why not check it out before it’s gone… you know you want to. The opening hours of the museum are 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; reserved tickets are required.

And later in the week the Los Angeles County Museum of Art will feature more of LA’s best jazz musicians, with its 30th season of Jazz at LACMA (limited edition), starting Fri 3 September of 6 pm-7.30pm Tap your foot on the lively and rhythmic sounds of Larry Nash and the jazz symphonicsseated among an intimate audience in the museum’s Smidt Welcome Plaza. Renowned pianist Larry Nash, who for decades has performed and recorded with great musicians (including Etta James, Joni Mitchell and Bill Withers), as well as saxophonist Rickey Woodard and a renowned rhythm section, will bring the jazz this week. Tickets are free, but a RSVP is required. Limited tickets will be available online departure Tue 31 August To 10:00 a.m.

Community and history

For a more local bargain hunt on Saturday and Sunday, August 28-29, look what EstateSales.net call “the Château Gonzollo Collection“- a two-day estate sale” at the incredibly chic Chateau Gonzollo, right in the center of one of the chicest blocks of Hancock Park. According to the listing, “The house was dreamily designed and aspiringly decorated by powerful husbands Joey Gonzalez (CEO of Barry’s Bootcamp) and Jonathan Rollo (Chef and CEO of Greenleaf Kitchen & Cocktails). gorgeous decor, fabulous menswear, the greatest hits from Restoration Hardware and very special and one-of-a-kind antiques. The exact address will be available on the website after 7 am on Saturday. 100 preview photos are also available at the event link above. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Both days.

Food and fun

At saturday 28 augustTo Bench of California Stadium, the Los Angeles Football Club will face off against his crosstown rival, the Los Angeles Galaxy, To 4:00 p.m. Tickets starting at $ 100 and are still available… but don’t delay, this is a game you won’t want to miss! All participants must be fully vaccinated, show proof of a negative Covid test within 72 hours, or agree to wear a mask for the entire match.

And there is also more Dodgers action for you to August 28-31, with two games against the Colorado Rockies the weekend, and two against the Atlanta Braves Monday and Tuesday evening. Play times vary. There are also more promotions this week: Sunday is USC Day, Mookie Betts Bobbleheads for everyone on Monday, and Philippine Heritage Evening is Tuesday. To receive promotional items for USC Day and Filipino Heritage Night, you will need to purchase a special ticket. Children aged 5 to 14 will also have the chance to run the basics after the Sunday game.

Health

Etherica returns to Pan-Pacific Park with a new theme this week, Inner peace: let go of anything that is not aligned. This spiritual sound healing event will take place on Sunday, August 29, of 7:45 p.m. – 9:15 p.m. The night will include a light warm-up of the body, breathing, guided meditation, sacred instruments and a sound bath. The experience will take place outside in the amphitheater, so be sure to bring a yoga mat and a warm blanket. There is plenty of room for social distancing, but please bring a mask for arrival and check-in. And if you can’t come this time, stay tuned, they’ll likely add more dates in the future. Also available online via Zoom. Tickets from $ 15.

And don’t forget that Hollywood United Methodist Church will host a free vaccination clinic, Ring for vaccine, to Sunday 29 August of 12 pm-5pm As the name of the event suggests, the bell on the historic church tower will ring whenever someone gets vaccinated, with the goal of getting at least 100 people vaccinated. Member of LA City Council Nithya Raman and Associate Pastor of Birdie Roberts Church will be there to get things going. So if you haven’t been vaccinated yet, head to Hollywood United this Sunday to ring the bells! (And if you need a little more encouragement, check out this video message of actress and church member Pauley Perrette, who sadly lost her father to COVID-19 earlier this year.)

Local government

Finally, the local government is in full force this week, starting with the Mid City West Neighborhood Councils Public safety and well-being Committee Meet, Monday August 30 of 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Click on here for details. And don’t miss the Town Planning and Regional Planning Commission meeting later in the week on Thursday September 2 of 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Click on here for details and meeting agenda.

And on Wednesday September 1, go to the Grand Wilshire Neighborhood Councilmonthly Resilience Committeemeeting of 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Click on here for details and supporting documents.